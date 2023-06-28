Gujarat Dairy Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gujarat Dairy Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028″, the dairy market in Gujarat size reached INR 1,139.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach INR 2,648.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during 2023-2028.

Milk refers to a liquid food that is a rich source of macro-and micro-nutrients, such as carbohydrates, calcium, proteins, vitamins A and D, zinc, magnesium, etc. These nutrients offer numerous health benefits, such as strengthening bones, enhancing metabolism, reducing the risks of cardiac diseases, etc. The dairy industry widely utilizes raw milk to manufacture various dairy products, including ghee, butter, condensed milk, cheese, desserts, yogurt, cream, etc

Gujarat Dairy Market Trends:

The increasing health consciousness and inflating disposable income levels of the Indian consumers are primarily driving the Gujarat dairy market. Furthermore, the transformation of the industry from an unorganized to an organized sector is driving market growth. In addition to this, several regional key manufacturers are upgrading their network of milk procurement to expand their consumer base. Furthermore, the increasing availability of a variety of value-added items, such as cheese and probiotic drinks, is fueling product demand. Furthermore, ongoing technical improvements for expanding milk shelf life are acting as key growth impelling elements. Additionally, the launch of numerous initiatives by several government bodies for enhancing dairy farming practices is expected to propel market growth in the coming years.

Gujarat Dairy Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Amul (Gujarat State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation), Maahi Milk Producer Company Ltd and Vimal Dairy Ltd.

Breakup by Product Type:

Breakup by Product Type:

Liquid milk

Ghee

Curd

Paneer

Ice-cream

Table butter

Skimmed milk powder

Frozen/flavoured yoghurt

Fresh cream

Lassi

Butter milk

Cheese

Flavoured milk

UHT milk

Dairy whitener

Sweet condensed milk

Infant food

Malt based beverages

