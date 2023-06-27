Hair Shampoo Market Size to Reach US$ 42.9 Billion by 2028

Industry Overview of Hair Shampoo Market

Hair shampoo is a hair care product designed specifically for cleansing the scalp and hair. Its formulation includes detergents and synthetic ingredients that effectively remove environmental pollutants, sebum, sweat, and residues from other hair products like oils and sprays. Hair shampoo is available in various types, including clarifying, color-protecting, moisturizing, two-in-one, and volumizing. They contain conditioning ingredients such as oils or silicone that leave a coating on the hair, resulting in increased moisture retention. Hair shampoo even stimulates hair follicles with the help of minerals, botanical extracts, vitamins, and natural oils and can soothe tingling sensations and alleviate irritation on the scalp. Consequently, they are in extensive demand across the globe.

How Big Is the Hair Shampoo Market?

The global hair shampoo market size reached US$ 34.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 42.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during 2023-2028.

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

The hair shampoo market is primarily driven by the increasing usage of the product by individuals to protect their hair from the impacts of environmental pollution and changing lifestyles. Furthermore, the growing demand for herbal hair shampoos that utilize natural ingredients to strengthen hair follicles and provide essential oils and nourishment is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the introduction of innovative products by key manufacturers in the industry to address several hair-related concerns, including hair fall, dandruff, and thinning, and the implementation of diverse marketing strategies to expand their customer base are also positively influencing the global market. Additionally, the escalating availability of hair shampoos through offline and online distribution channels, supported by the growth of the e-commerce segment, the rising demand for customized scalp care products to restore hair health while enhancing strength and elasticity, and the elevating popularity of dry shampoo, which provides a fresher and cleaner appearance without the use of water are expected to catalyze the hair shampoo market in the coming years.

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Product Type Insights:

Medicated

Non-Medicated

Price-Point Insights:

Low

Medium

High

Distribution Channel Insights:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Drug Stores or Pharmacy

Mass Merchandiser

Departmental Stores

Mono-Brand Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Sales Channel

End User Insights:

Men

Women

Kids

Regional Insights:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

Amway Corp., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation, L’Oréal S.A., Marico Limited, Natura & Co., Oriflame Cosmetics AG, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

