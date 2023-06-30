Handbag Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

The global handbag market size reached US$ 38.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 54.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during 2023-2028.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Handbag Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global handbag market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

A handbag can be referred to as a fashion accessory that is used, especially by women, to hold essential personal utility items. Available in various types of sizes, patterns, and colors, purses are usually manufactured by stitching several pieces of cloth, leather, rubber, and fabric together. Handbags are of various kinds, such as clutches, shoulder, satchel, tote, handheld, bucket, and sling bags. Nowadays, gender-neutral bags are also widely preferred by consumers of all ages. Handbags are extensively available across supermarkets, specialty stores, hypermarkets, discount stores, online or offline channels, departmental stores, etc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/handbag-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The expanding fashion accessories industry, the increasing working population across the globe, and the rising urbanization levels are among the primary factors driving the handbag market. Besides this, the escalating female workforce participation rate in both the developed and emerging economies is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the development of innovative handbags by the leading manufacturers, which are highly functional and equipped with laptop sleeves, keys, and mobile holders as the working professionals prefer carrying several essential items, including tablets, wallets, and edibles, is also catalyzing the global market.

Apart from this, the launch of online retailing portals that provide a hassle-free shopping experience while offering various products is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the growing popularity of visually appealing, eco-friendly, and creatively designed variants is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the inflating consumer expenditure on maintaining an aesthetic and materialistically sophisticated lifestyle, product premiumization, and the extensive promotional activities by manufacturers and brands are anticipated to propel the handbag market over the forecasted period.

Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2071&flag=C

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Burberry Group

Chanel International BV

Christian Dior SE

Coach

Etienne Aigner

Furla

Kate Spade & Company

Hermès International

LVMH

Michael Kors

Mulberry

Nicole Lee

Prada Holding BV

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Satchel

Bucket Bag

Clutch

Tote Bag

Others

Breakup by Material Type:

Leather

Fabric

Rubber

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Discount Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800