Hard Seltzer Market Statistical Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

The global hard seltzer market size reached US$ 6.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.46% during 2023-2028.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Hard Seltzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028"

Hard seltzer is a highball drink that is prepared from a mixture of carbonated water, alcohol, and fruit flavoring. It is a clear, bubbly, lightly flavored beverage that is considered a healthy alternative to a regular alcoholic drink, which is sold in portable and recyclable cans. It is a gluten-free drink with a low calorie, carbohydrate, sugar, and alcohol content that is available in various flavors, such as lemon, watermelon, lime, strawberry, passionfruit, pomegranate, and tangerine. It is gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers and people suffering from allergies and celiac, inflammatory, and auto-immune diseases since it contain less proportion of alcohol.

Report Metric:

Base Year of Estimation: 2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Market Trends:

The growing demand for non-alcoholic drinks among the masses is driving the global market. This can be attributed to the rising health consciousness and increasing demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages among individuals. Moreover, numerous major companies are developing new flavors using various ingredients, which is gaining widespread prominence across the globe. Along with this, continuous innovations in the packaging of hard seltzers and the introduction of new fermenting processes are creating a positive market outlook. The market is further driven by other factors, including inflating disposable income levels of the masses, continuous improvements in e-commerce channels, and the advent of home delivery models.

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top hard seltzer companies being

Some of these key players include:

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD)

Barefoot Cellars (E. & J. Gallo Winery)

Blue Marble Cocktails Inc.

Ficks & Co

Future Proof Brands LLC

Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC (The Boston Beer Company Inc)

Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

Oskar Blues Brewery

White Claw Hard Seltzer

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by ABV Content:

1% to 4.9%

5% to 6.9%

7% and Above

Breakup by Packaging Material:

Cans

Glass

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

Sparkling Water

Carbonated Water

Alcohol

Fruit Flavours

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Hard Seltzer Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

