Healthcare Asset Management Market Trends, Growth Opportunity, Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Healthcare Asset Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global healthcare asset management market size reached US$ 14.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during 2023-2028. Healthcare asset management encompasses the strategic planning and execution involved in managing healthcare equipment, facilities, information technology (IT) data, and personnel. It utilizes advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), radio frequency identification (RFID), barcode systems, and real-time locating systems (RTLS) to optimize the use of resources, reduce operational costs, enhance patient care, and improve the overall efficiency of healthcare delivery. Healthcare asset management solutions provide real-time visibility of assets, enabling healthcare facilities to track, locate, and monitor their movable and immovable assets, thereby preventing loss, misuse, and theft while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Global Healthcare Asset Management Market Trends:

The increasing need for efficient asset management in hospitals to reduce operational costs and enhance patient care is primarily driving the growth of the healthcare asset management market. In addition to this, the extensive investment in healthcare infrastructure and the growing emphasis on patient safety and staff productivity is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the implementation of strict regulations regarding equipment sterilization and the management of medical devices fuelling the adoption of robust asset management solutions. Furthermore, significant technological advancements and the expanding incorporation of the IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain in the healthcare sector to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of asset tracking, patient monitoring, and data management are presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for cloud-based healthcare asset management solutions to enhance scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness in healthcare operations is aiding in market expansion.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Accenture plc

AiRISTA Flow Inc

CenTrak Inc. (Halma plc)

Cerner Corporation

General Electric Company

International Business Machines Corporation

Midmark Corporation

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Novanta Inc

Siemens AG

Sonitor Technologies

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Breakup by Product:

Radiofrequency Identification Devices (RFID)

Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Hospital Asset Management Staff Management Equipment Tracking and Management Patient Management Others

Pharmaceutical Asset Management Drug Anti-counterfeiting Supply Chain Management



Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

