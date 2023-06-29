Healthcare Packaging Market Report 2023-2028, Industry Growth Opportunity, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Healthcare Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global healthcare packaging market size reached US$ 136.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 202.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during 2023-2028.

Healthcare Packaging Market:

Healthcare packaging refers to the specialized packaging materials, containers, and systems used to protect and preserve medical products, pharmaceuticals, and devices. It includes blister packs, vials, bottles, pouches, cartons, labels, and closures. Healthcare packaging is widely used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and other healthcare facilities. It ensures product safety and integrity and offers barrier protection against moisture, light, oxygen, and other environmental factors that could compromise the quality and efficacy of medical products. Healthcare packaging also provides adequate strength, durability, and stability during storage and transport to prevent physical damage, contamination, and tampering.

Global Healthcare Packaging Market Trends:

The rapid expansion of the healthcare industry due to rising geriatric populations and increasing healthcare expenditure is fuelling the demand for innovative packaging solutions. Furthermore, the implementation of stringent regulatory requirements and quality standards to ensure the safety, traceability, and authentication of healthcare products is providing an impetus to market growth.

Additionally, the introduction of innovative packaging solutions, such as easy-to-open blister packs, unit-dose packaging, and personalized medication packaging that enhances patient adherence, provides convenience, and improves the overall user experience, is positively influencing the market growth.

Moreover, the recent development of eco-friendly and recyclable packaging materials that aid in reducing environmental pollution, minimizing wastage, and promoting sustainability are favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and increasing demand for personalized medicine, are anticipated to drive market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Pharmaceutical Packaging:

Breakup by Product:

Plastic Bottles

Caps and Closures

Blister Packs

Pre-Fillable Syringes

Parenteral Containers

Pre-Fillable Inhalers

Pouches

Medication Tubes

Others

Breakup by Material:

Plastics and Polymers

Paper and Paperboard

Glass

Aluminum Foil

Others

Breakup by Packaging:

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Breakup by Drug Delivery Mode:

Oral

Injectable

Dermal/Topical

Inhalable

Others

Medical Device Packaging:

Breakup by Product Type:

Trays

Pouches

Clamshell Packs

Others

Breakup by Material:

Plastic

Paper

Aluminum

Tyvek

Others

Breakup by Application:

Sterile Packaging

Non-Sterile Packaging

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

