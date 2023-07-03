Hematologic Malignancies Market Size, Share, Trends, Size & Growth 2023-2028

Hematologic malignancies refer to medical conditions related to blood-producing cells, including lymphoma, multiple myeloma, leukemia, etc. The blood-producing cells comprise platelets for wound clotting, white blood cells (WBCs) for immune protection, and red blood cells (RBCs) to carry oxygen. Hematologic malignancies can be diagnosed using tests, such as cytogenetics, microscopy, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), flow cytometry, immunophenotyping, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), gene expression profiling, etc. At present, several drugs, including histone deacetylase inhibitors, antitumor antibiotics, Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, etc., are available for treatment based on diagnostic tests.

Global Hematologic Malignancies Market Trends:

The rising incidences of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) are driving the hematologicmalignancies market. Furthermore, various advancements in immunohistochemistry (IHC) and accurate diagnosis of hematologic malignancies by exposing tissue samples to numerous antibodies, are fueling the market growth. Additionally, surgical therapy is available for tissue diagnosis and treatment of lymphoma complications, such as obstruction, perforation, stricture, etc. Moreover, multiple label expansions of premium-priced agents, including brexucabtagene autoleuce and CAR T-cell therapies, and the launch of several novel therapies are bolstering the product demand. Apart from this, ongoing research and development activities to introduce advanced drugs for patients with complex hematologic malignancies are expected to fuel the market in the coming years.

Global Hematologic Malignancies Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the based on region, type, therapy and end user.

Breakup by Type:

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

Others

Breakup by Therapy:

Chemotherapy

Radiotherapy

Immunotherapy

Stem Cell Transplantation

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostics Centers

Research Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

