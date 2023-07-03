Hemodialysis Market 2023 | Industry Share, Size and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Hemodialysis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global hemodialysis market size reached US$ 87.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 111.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during 2023-2028.

Hemodialysis is a process of filtering salt, water, and waste products from the blood. It is utilized to treat acute kidney injury (AKI) and the last stage of chronic kidney disease. It also assists in controlling blood pressure and maintaining minerals, such as sodium, potassium, magnesium, chloride, and calcium, in the blood. As it enhances sleeping patterns and energy levels and reduces cramping, headaches, and nausea, there is a rise in the demand for hemodialysis across the globe.

Hemodialysis Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the rising prevalence of hypertension, diabetes, kidney cysts, kidney inflammation, and end-stage renal disorder (ESRD) among individuals represents one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the growing adoption of hemodialysis due to the shortage and unavailability of kidneys for transplants around the world is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing awareness among individuals about the benefits of hemodialysis treatment is positively influencing the market. Moreover, the rising preference for home hemodialysis treatment due to its convenience for the patient is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing advancements in the healthcare infrastructure and rising number of dialysis centers across the globe are strengthening the growth of the market.

The report has segmented the market based on segment, modality and end-user.

Breakup by Segment:

Hemodialysis Product

Machines

Dialyzers

Others

Hemodialysis Service

In-center Services

Home Services

Breakup by Modality:

Conventional Hemodialysis

Short Daily Hemodialysis

Nocturnal Hemodialysis

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Independent Dialysis Centres

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

