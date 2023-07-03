Hemodialysis Market 2023 | Industry Share, Size and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Hemodialysis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global hemodialysis market size reached US$ 87.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 111.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during 2023-2028.
Hemodialysis is a process of filtering salt, water, and waste products from the blood. It is utilized to treat acute kidney injury (AKI) and the last stage of chronic kidney disease. It also assists in controlling blood pressure and maintaining minerals, such as sodium, potassium, magnesium, chloride, and calcium, in the blood. As it enhances sleeping patterns and energy levels and reduces cramping, headaches, and nausea, there is a rise in the demand for hemodialysis across the globe.
Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/hemodialysis-market/requestsample
Hemodialysis Market Trends and Drivers:
At present, the rising prevalence of hypertension, diabetes, kidney cysts, kidney inflammation, and end-stage renal disorder (ESRD) among individuals represents one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the growing adoption of hemodialysis due to the shortage and unavailability of kidneys for transplants around the world is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing awareness among individuals about the benefits of hemodialysis treatment is positively influencing the market. Moreover, the rising preference for home hemodialysis treatment due to its convenience for the patient is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing advancements in the healthcare infrastructure and rising number of dialysis centers across the globe are strengthening the growth of the market.
Hemodialysis Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
- Baxter International
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Barun Melsungen
- DaVita
- Cantel Medical Corporation
- Fresenius Medical Care
- Nipro Corporation
- Rockwell Medical
- Medivators
- Toray Medical Company Ltd.
- Nikkiso Co. Ltd.
- Surni Group
- Gambro
- Satellite Healthcare Inc.
- Renacon Pharma Ltd., etc.
The report has segmented the market based on segment, modality and end-user.
Breakup by Segment:
- Hemodialysis Product
- Machines
- Dialyzers
- Others
- Hemodialysis Service
- In-center Services
- Home Services
Breakup by Modality:
- Conventional Hemodialysis
- Short Daily Hemodialysis
- Nocturnal Hemodialysis
Breakup by End-User:
- Hospitals
- Independent Dialysis Centres
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Contact us:
IMARC Group
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800
Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
Read More:
Automotive Filters Market Report
Precast Concrete Market Report
Nanofiltration Membranes Market Report