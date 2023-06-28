High-Barrier Pouches Market Size, Share, Industry Overview, Key Players, Latest Insights and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “High-Barrier Pouches Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global high-barrier pouches market size reached US$ 2.38 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.54 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.60% during 2023-2028.

What are High-Barrier Pouches?

High-barrier pouches refer to flexible, thin packaging materials comprising various layers of high-performance resins and films. These bags are constructed using several materials, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, aluminum foil, metalized polyethylene terephthalate (PET), saran-coated PET, nylon, and polyester. Their primary function is to safeguard and preserve products by shielding them from external elements, including odors, moisture, gases, UV rays, and contaminants, prolonging their shelf life and maintaining stability. In addition to this, high-barrier pouches offer various advantages, such as exceptional puncture and heat resistance, remarkable tensile strength, versatility, durability, and low rates of oxygen and moisture vapor transmission. As a result, these materials find extensive utilization in packaging solid, liquid, paste, and semi-paste products.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the high-barrier pouches industry?

The escalating product demand in the food and beverage (F&B) sector, owing to its ability to maintain item freshness and quality, preserving the original color, taste, texture, and aroma over extended periods, is primarily driving the high-barrier pouches market. Besides this, the rising usage of these bags for packaging pharmaceutical drugs and medical supplies and ensuring protection against external factors, including moisture, light, biological contamination, gases, and physical damage, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the leading manufacturers are utilizing flexible packaging solutions, such as high-barrier pouches, on account of their enhanced seal reliability, adjustable peel ability, optimal product safety, and improved user convenience, which is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing shift from traditional metal cans and bottles to this packaging, owing to its ease of handling, lightweight nature, cost-effectiveness, and reduced storage space requirements, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the development of eco-friendly, sterile, and biodegradable bags, owing to the implementation of stringent regulations by the government bodies, is anticipated to propel the high-barrier pouches market over the forecasted period.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Amcor Plc

BERNHARDT Packaging and Process

Bischof+Klein SE & Co. KG

ClearBags

Clifton Packaging Group Limited

Dura Pack Inc.

Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation

Fres-co System USA Inc.

HPM Global Inc.

Shako Flexipack Private Limited

Sonoco Products Company

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:

Standup Pouches

Spouted Pouches

Four Side Seal

Retort Pouches

Three Side Seal Pouches

Others

Breakup by Material:

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

High Barrier Additives

Aluminum

Polyamide

Fitments

Tubes and Spouts

Breakup by Film Layer:

Five-Layer

Seven-Layer

Nine-Layer

Breakup by Application:

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Pet Food

Industrial

Home Care

Personal Care

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

