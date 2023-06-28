High-Barrier Pouches Market Size, Share, Industry Overview, Key Players, Latest Insights and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “High-Barrier Pouches Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global high-barrier pouches market size reached US$ 2.38 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.54 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.60% during 2023-2028.
What are High-Barrier Pouches?
High-barrier pouches refer to flexible, thin packaging materials comprising various layers of high-performance resins and films. These bags are constructed using several materials, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, aluminum foil, metalized polyethylene terephthalate (PET), saran-coated PET, nylon, and polyester. Their primary function is to safeguard and preserve products by shielding them from external elements, including odors, moisture, gases, UV rays, and contaminants, prolonging their shelf life and maintaining stability. In addition to this, high-barrier pouches offer various advantages, such as exceptional puncture and heat resistance, remarkable tensile strength, versatility, durability, and low rates of oxygen and moisture vapor transmission. As a result, these materials find extensive utilization in packaging solid, liquid, paste, and semi-paste products.
Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/high-barrier-pouches-market/requestsample
What are the growth prospects and trends in the high-barrier pouches industry?
The escalating product demand in the food and beverage (F&B) sector, owing to its ability to maintain item freshness and quality, preserving the original color, taste, texture, and aroma over extended periods, is primarily driving the high-barrier pouches market. Besides this, the rising usage of these bags for packaging pharmaceutical drugs and medical supplies and ensuring protection against external factors, including moisture, light, biological contamination, gases, and physical damage, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the leading manufacturers are utilizing flexible packaging solutions, such as high-barrier pouches, on account of their enhanced seal reliability, adjustable peel ability, optimal product safety, and improved user convenience, which is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing shift from traditional metal cans and bottles to this packaging, owing to its ease of handling, lightweight nature, cost-effectiveness, and reduced storage space requirements, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the development of eco-friendly, sterile, and biodegradable bags, owing to the implementation of stringent regulations by the government bodies, is anticipated to propel the high-barrier pouches market over the forecasted period.
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
- Amcor Plc
- BERNHARDT Packaging and Process
- Bischof+Klein SE & Co. KG
- ClearBags
- Clifton Packaging Group Limited
- Dura Pack Inc.
- Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation
- Fres-co System USA Inc.
- HPM Global Inc.
- Shako Flexipack Private Limited
- Sonoco Products Company
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Product:
- Standup Pouches
- Spouted Pouches
- Four Side Seal
- Retort Pouches
- Three Side Seal Pouches
- Others
Breakup by Material:
- Polyethylene
- Polypropylene
- High Barrier Additives
- Aluminum
- Polyamide
- Fitments
- Tubes and Spouts
Breakup by Film Layer:
- Five-Layer
- Seven-Layer
- Nine-Layer
Breakup by Application:
- Food
- Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Pet Food
- Industrial
- Home Care
- Personal Care
Market Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=7529&flag=C
If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group/mycompany/
Browse More Related Reports:
- https://writeupcafe.com/2-wheeler-fuel-tank-market-size-share-industry-overview-analysis-latest-insights-and-forecast-2023-2028/
- https://marketmind.notepin.co/2-wheeler-fuel-tank-market-size-share-top-companies-industry-overview-opportunity-and-forecast-2023-2028-wgxqbgoi
- https://marketreports.postype.com/post/14795547
- https://marketresearches.hashnode.dev/automotive-rubber-molded-components-market-size-share-leading-companies-industry-analysis-and-forecast-2023-2028
- https://article-realm.com/article/Business/47237-FTTx-Pipes-Market-Size-Share-Trends-Growth-Factors-and-Forecast-2023-2028.html