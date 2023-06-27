High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market 2023, Outlook, Trends, Share, and Forecast Report By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global high-density polyethylene market size reached US$ 78.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 100.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.31% during 2023-2028.

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Overview:

High-density polyethylene (HDPE) is a linear version of polyethylene and a synthetic resin made from the polymerization of ethylene. It is commercially manufactured at low temperatures and pressures by employing Zeigler-Natta and metallocene catalysts or activated chromium oxide. It does not possess a branched structure and offers efficient chemical resistance and flexibility. It is lightweight, non-leaching, capable of withstanding harsh weather conditions, and resistant to mold, mildew, and pests. It is capable of withstanding heavy loads, making it a preferred material for products that need to endure rigorous usage. It is a versatile material that can be easily molded, extruded, or blow-molded into various shapes and sizes. It can be manufactured as sheets, rods, pipes, bottles, films, and a wide range of other products.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/high-density-polyethylene-market/requestsample

Global High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Trends:

At present, the increasing demand for HDPE, as it is affordable, ultraviolet (UV) resistant, and durable in nature, represents one of the crucial factors positively influencing the market. Besides this, the rising popularity of HDPE, as it is sustainable and can be manufactured from recycled materials, is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, the growing utilization of HDPE to manufacture containers for detergents, bleaches, and various chemicals is offering a favorable market outlook.

Apart from this, the increasing employment of HDPE in producing various sustainable packaging for personal care products, such as shampoo, conditioners, creams, lotions, facewashes, and gels, is supporting the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising adoption of HDPE to manufacture tanks for storing diesel, acids, and water is strengthening the growth of the market.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure:https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1058&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Dynalab Corp.

The Dow Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

INEOS AG

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

SINOPEC Beijing Yanshan Company

PetroChina Company Ltd.

Braskem

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Daelim Industrial Co. Ltd.

Prime Polymer Co. Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Breakup by Feedstock:

Naphtha

Natural Gas

Others

Breakup by Application:

Blow Molding

Film and Sheet

Injection Molding

Pipe and Extrusion

Others

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Gas Phase Process Slurry Process Solution Process



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800