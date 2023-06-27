HIV Drugs Market Share, Size, Leading Companies, Industry Analysis, Latest Insights and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “HIV Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global HIV drugs market size reached US$ 30.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 38.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.95% during 2023-2028.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the HIV drugs industry?

The global HIV drugs market is primarily boosted by several key factors, including the increasing prevalence of HIV/AIDS and the rising awareness about early diagnosis and treatment, along with the availability of advanced diagnostic tools. In line with this, the introduction of innovative antiretroviral therapies and the continuous development of combination drug therapies are fueling the market growth.

Governments of various nations are introducing supportive regulatory policies, undertaking favorable initiatives, and funding for HIV prevention and treatment programs, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, the growing focus on research and development (R&D) activities to discover novel drug targets and burgeoning investments by pharmaceutical companies are propelling the market growth.

Rapid advancements in healthcare infrastructure and the availability of specialized healthcare facilities for HIV patients are boosting the market growth. Additionally, the expanding access to HIV drugs in low- and middle-income countries, the rising disposable income of the population, the implementation of prevention strategies, and the emergence of generic drugs are positively supporting the market growth.

Significant technological advancements in drug delivery systems, the escalating awareness and acceptance of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), and the development of long-acting antiretroviral therapies are driving the market growth. Other factors, such as the growing adoption of point-of-care testing, the improving reimbursement scenario, ongoing collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions, and the emphasis on HIV drug adherence programs, are positively supporting the market growth.

What is HIV Drug?

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) drugs are designed to suppress the replication of the virus within the body, allowing individuals with HIV to lead healthier, longer lives. They are developed through meticulous research, consisting of a combination of active ingredients that target specific aspects of the virus’s life cycle. The primary components of HIV drugs are antiretroviral agents, which inhibit the replication of the virus in different ways.

The most common classes of antiretroviral drugs include nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs), non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs), protease inhibitors (PIs), fusion inhibitors, and integrase inhibitors. They mainly block key enzymes or proteins that are essential for HIV replication, preventing the virus from multiplying and spreading throughout the body. One of their significant advantages is their ability to control the virus and slow down disease progression.

By effectively suppressing the replication of HIV, these medications help maintain a healthy immune system, reduce the risk of opportunistic infections, and increase life expectancy. With advancements in research and development, newer HIV drugs offer improved efficacy, tolerability, and convenience, allowing for simplified dosing regimens and fewer side effects. Currently, there are several types of HIV drugs available, including single-tablet regimens (STRs) and fixed-dose combinations (FDCs). Among these, STRs combine multiple antiretroviral drugs into a single pill, whereas FDCs mix two or more drugs into a single tablet.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the HIV drugs market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH,

Merck & Co., Inc.,

ViiV Healthcare,

AbbVie, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

Bristol-Myers Squibb Gilead Sciences, Inc.,

Johnson & Johnson,

Cipla Limited,

Daiichi Sankyo,

Emcure,

Hetero Drugs,

Mylan.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global HIV drugs market on the basis of breakup by drug class, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Drug Class:

Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

Multi-Class Combination Products

Protease Inhibitors

HIV Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors

Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

Entry Inhibitors — CCR5 Co-Receptor Antagonist

Fusion Inhibitors and Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

