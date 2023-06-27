Home Fitness Equipment Market Trends, Growth, Share by Companies and Outlook 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Home Fitness Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global home fitness equipment market size reached US$ 11.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% during 2023-2028.

Home fitness equipment refers to a range of machines and devices that are designed for exercising and working out at home. These devices include treadmills, stationary bikes, elliptical trainers, weightlifting equipment, yoga mats, and resistance bands. They allow individuals to perform various exercises and workouts at home, without the need for a gym membership or access to public fitness facilities. Home fitness equipment is purchased for personal use and is utilized used to improve cardiovascular health, build strength, and muscle, and increase flexibility and mobility.

Home Fitness Equipment Market Trends:

The rising focus on health and wellness, coupled with increasing awareness about the benefits of exercise represents a key factor driving the home fitness equipment market growth across the globe. Moreover, With the increasing popularity of at-home workout regime, the demand for home fitness equipment is increasing significantly, thus driving the market growth. In addition to this, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns have led to the closure of many gyms and fitness centers, which has further facilitated the demand for home fitness equipment. The market is also driven by the increasing availability of online fitness content and the rising popularity of fitness-tracking devices. Other factors, including the continual launch of technologically advanced home fitness equipment and rising disposable incomes, are creating a positive outlook for the home fitness equipment market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.

adidas AG

Amer Sports Corporation

Brunswick Corporation

PureGym

Hoist Fitness Systems Inc.

Icon Health & Fitness Inc.

Johnson Health Tech. Co. Ltd.

Technogym

True Fitness Technology Inc.

Vectra Fitness Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on product type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Cardiovascular Training Equipment Air Bike Elliptical Machines Punching Bag Rowing Machine Treadmill Others

Strength Training Equipment Ab Wheel Adjustable Dumbbells Adjustable Kettlebell Medicine Ball Mini Resistance Bands Pull Up Bars Weight-Lifting Bench Others

Accessories Foam Roller Weighted Jump Rope Others



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

