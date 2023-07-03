Hormonal Contraceptive Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

The global hormonal contraceptive market size reached US$ 17.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2023-2028.

Hormonal contraceptives refer to the formulations of progestin or a combination of estrogen and progesterone hormones. They work on the endocrine system to prevent ovulation and fertilization. As a result, hormonal contraceptives are utilized to avoid unwanted pregnancies and can be taken before and after vaginal intercourse. These formulations also affect the womb lining, which makes fertilized eggs difficult to be implanted. Such products include birth control pills, vaginal rings, contraceptive skin patches, hormone-releasing contraceptive coils, etc.

Hormonal Contraceptive Market Trends:

The growing awareness among consumers towards family planning is driving the hormonal contraceptive market. Moreover, the rising number of health issues associated with teenage pregnancies is further propelling the market growth. Besides this, various initiatives by government bodies and NGOs to support and enhance access to these products by promoting affordable and high-quality healthcare services are also augmenting the global market. Additionally, numerous advancements in the healthcare industry are leading the production of innovative products, such as hormonal patches, implants, intrauterine devices, etc., which are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. In the coming years, the increasing popularity of these devices owing to their several benefits, such as fewer side effects, high levels of efficiency in preventing pregnancy, ease of access, etc., is anticipated to fuel the global hormonal contraceptive market.

Hormonal Contraceptive Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Afaxys Inc., Agile Therapeutics Inc., Allergan Inc. (AbbVie Inc.), Bayer AG, Cipla Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Piramal Group and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on product, hormone, age group and end user.

Breakup by Product:

Oral Contraceptive Pills

Intrauterine Device (IUD)

Injectable Birth Control

Vaginal Rings

Others

Breakup by Hormone:

Progestin-only Contraceptive

Combined Hormonal Contraceptive

Breakup by Age Group:

15-24 Years

25-34 Years

35-44 Years

Above 44 Years

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

