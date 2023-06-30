Hospital Beds Market Share, Size, Growth & Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hospital Beds Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global hospital beds market size reached US$ 3.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during 2023-2028.

Hospital beds are crucial components that are considered indispensable inventory in a hospital. Hospitals worldwide are required to maintain a sufficient reserve of beds for patients in case of a mass calamity, natural disaster, or pandemic. The beds are packed with additional facilities that supplement the patient’s relief during operations and period of recovery, and secure them from external damage. They also have electronic buttons to operate in case of emergency with changeable height settings and inclination or recline as per comfort and condition, which provide convenience to the caretaker.

Global Hospital Beds Market Trends:

The global hospital beds market is primarily driven by the unprecedented demand for advanced healthcare services and infrastructure due to the rapid outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Besides this, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), and other life-threatening ailments, especially among the growing geriatric population, is also providing a positive impact to the market. Governments of various countries are also extensively investing in the development of healthcare infrastructure by enhancing the ambulatory systems and hospitals. They are also facilitating better insurance coverage in case of medical emergencies. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of highly-equipped hospital beds that are integrated with the internet of things (IoT) and power mattresses is further driving the market growth.

Global Hospital Beds Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

GF Health Products Inc.

Getinge AB

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Malvestio S.P.A.

Stryker Corporation

Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd.

Savion Industries

Span-America Medical Systems Inc. (Savaria Corporation)

Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG.

Breakup by Technology:

Electric Beds

Semi-Electric Beds

Manual Beds

Breakup by Bed Type:

Regular Beds

Pediatrics Bed

Respiratory Beds

ICU Beds

Bariatric Beds

Birthing Beds

Pressure Relief Beds

Others

Breakup by Usage:

Critical Care

Acute Care

Long-Term Care

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

