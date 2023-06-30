Hospital Beds Market Share, Size, Growth & Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hospital Beds Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global hospital beds market size reached US$ 3.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during 2023-2028.
Hospital beds are crucial components that are considered indispensable inventory in a hospital. Hospitals worldwide are required to maintain a sufficient reserve of beds for patients in case of a mass calamity, natural disaster, or pandemic. The beds are packed with additional facilities that supplement the patient’s relief during operations and period of recovery, and secure them from external damage. They also have electronic buttons to operate in case of emergency with changeable height settings and inclination or recline as per comfort and condition, which provide convenience to the caretaker.
Global Hospital Beds Market Trends:
The global hospital beds market is primarily driven by the unprecedented demand for advanced healthcare services and infrastructure due to the rapid outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Besides this, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), and other life-threatening ailments, especially among the growing geriatric population, is also providing a positive impact to the market. Governments of various countries are also extensively investing in the development of healthcare infrastructure by enhancing the ambulatory systems and hospitals. They are also facilitating better insurance coverage in case of medical emergencies. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of highly-equipped hospital beds that are integrated with the internet of things (IoT) and power mattresses is further driving the market growth.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hospital-beds-market/requestsample
Global Hospital Beds Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
- GF Health Products Inc.
- Getinge AB
- Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
- Invacare Corporation
- Malvestio S.P.A.
- Stryker Corporation
- Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Savion Industries
- Span-America Medical Systems Inc. (Savaria Corporation)
- Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, technology, bed type, usage and end user.
Breakup by Technology:
- Electric Beds
- Semi-Electric Beds
- Manual Beds
Breakup by Bed Type:
- Regular Beds
- Pediatrics Bed
- Respiratory Beds
- ICU Beds
- Bariatric Beds
- Birthing Beds
- Pressure Relief Beds
- Others
Breakup by Usage:
- Critical Care
- Acute Care
- Long-Term Care
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America: (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Ask an Analyst : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2417&flag=C
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800
Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group