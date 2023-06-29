HPV Testing and PAP Test Market Size to Reach US$ 5.6 Billion by 2028

Industry Overview of HPV Testing and PAP Test Market

Human papillomavirus (HPV) refers to a sexually transmitted infection (STI) that causes cancer of the cervix, oropharynx, penis, and vulva. It can be diagnosed with the help of numerous tests and processes, including HPV and Papanicolaou (PAP) tests. These assessments generally comprise microscopic observation of specimens and cervical, head, and neck cancer screening. Among these, HPV tests are used for evaluating the existence of human papillomavirus that precede the development of genital warts, whereas PAP tests find applications for specifying changes in the cell and the presence of abnormal cells in the cervices.

How Big Is the HPV Testing and PAP Test Market?

The global HPV testing and PAP test market size reached US$ 4.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.92% during 2023-2028.

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

The growing prevalence of cervical cancer, especially among the geriatric population, on account of the presence of papillomavirus, is primarily augmenting the HPV testing and PAP test market. Furthermore, the introduction of machine-assisted, plasma-, and cell-free deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) screenings by key market players to observe and detect the treatment response of HPV-infected cancer in the early phase is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, continuous clinical trials and the development of the easy-to-use and cost-effective home HPV screening test, owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the expanding healthcare sector and the launch of favorable initiatives undertaken by government bodies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for sensitizing individuals regarding the causes of cervical cancer and the benefits of having human papillomavirus and papanicolaou tests are expected to fuel the HPV testing and PAP test market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global HPV Testing and PAP Test market based on based on test type, product, application, end user and region.

Breakup by Test Type:

HPV Test

Pap Test

Co-testing

Breakup by Product:

Instruments

Consumables

Services

Breakup by Application:

Cervical Cancer Screening

Vaginal Cancer Screening

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Laboratories

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

The Major Players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Arbor Vita Corporation, AstraZeneca plc, Becton Dickinson and Company, Biocon Limited, bioMérieux SA, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Hologic Inc., NURX Inc. (Thirty Madison Inc.), Qiagen N.V., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Seegene Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

