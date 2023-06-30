Hybrid Devices Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth 2023-2028

The latest research study “Hybrid Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on hybrid devices market size.

Hybrid devices are a set of gadgets that exhibit similar functionalities and properties as that of tablets and laptops. They can be differentiated into detachable and convertible hybrid devices. Between these, detachable systems can disengage keyboards to be operated like tablets, whereas convertible systems can transform into a tablet through the rotation, sliding or folding of the keyboard. Hybrid devices involve additional processors, sensors and storage for operation and cloud management.

Hybrid Devices Market Trends:

The global hybrid devices market is majorly being driven by rapid growth in the information technology (IT) sector. Moreover, the escalating demand for effective, user-friendly, agile, and scalable computing solutions and improved business mobility is creating a positive outlook for the market. The rising adoption of the work-from-home model has led to the emerging need for effortless touch input for browsing, examining, and presenting files and data across organizations, which is contributing to the market growth. Expediting activities conducted by research and development (R&D) departments are further creating a positive outlook in the market.

Global Hybrid Devices Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Acer Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., FUJITSU Limited, HP Development Company L.P, Lenovo Group Limited, LG Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd and Toshiba Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on type, screen size and end user.

Breakup by Type:

Convertible Hybrid Devices

Detachable Hybrid Devices

Breakup by Screen Size:

Less than 12 Inches

12 Inches to 15 Inches

Greater than 15 Inches

Breakup by End User:

Personal Use

Educational Institutions

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Retail

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

