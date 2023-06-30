Hydrazine Market Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hydrazine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, the global hydrazine market size reached US$ 478.1 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 719.5 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.95% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition and Application:

Hydrazine (N 2 H 4 ) is an inorganic and reactive compound produced by combining sodium hypochlorite and ammonia. In its anhydrous form, hydrazine is a highly toxic, colorless, flammable liquid and sensitizer. It is most commonly used to make lightweight foaming agents, which are further utilized in the production of disposable cups, insulation panels, and packaging. Hydrazine is also found in nuclear power stations as it is a strong reducing agent, which delays corrosion in metals. Other applications of hydrazine include deoxygenation of boiler water, chemical blowing agents, agricultural pesticides, textile dyes, photography chemicals, and manufacturing drugs for the pharmaceutical sector.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hydrazine-market/requestsample

Hydrazine Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising employment of hydrazine across several industry verticals is mainly driving the market growth. For instance, hydrazine is used as a transitioning agent in silver, gold, and platinum recovery processes, which is supporting the market growth. Other than this, hydrazine is used for removing contaminants and heavy metals in wastewater treatment applications under effluent conditions. This chemical also protects the boiler tubes from corrosion by forming a hard magnetic layer, which is further fueling the market growth. Additionally, the widespread product adoption as a cost-effective alternative to hydrogen in fuel cells is acting as a growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, rapid urbanization, particularly in developing nations, changing climatic conditions, decreasing arable land, and escalating food demand have intensified the employment of hydrazine in various agrochemicals, such as fertilizers, pesticides, and plant growth regulators (PGR).

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Acuro Organics Limited

Arkema

Arrow Fine Chemicals

Finetech Industry Limited

Japan Finechem Inc (Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.)

Lanxess AG

Lonza Group AG

Merck KGaA

Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Inc.

Otsuka-MGC Chemical Company Inc (Otsuka Chemical Co. Ltd.)

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Weifang Yaxing Chemical Co. Ltd.

Breakup by Type:

Hydrazine Hydrate

Hydrazine Nitrate

Hydrazine Sulfate

Others

Breakup by Application:

Corrosion Inhibitor

Medicinal Ingredients

Precursor to Pesticides

Blowing Agents

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask an Analyst : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4234&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal