ICT Investment In Government Market Research Report 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “ICT Investment In Government Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” The global ICT investment in government market size reached US$ 537.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 696.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.28% during 2023-2028.

What is ICT Investment In Government Market?

ICT investment involves acquiring equipment and computer software that facilitate the smooth exchange of information. It encompasses various components such as hardware, communication devices, social networking platforms, media applications, and more. ICT encompasses a wide range of technologies, including internet-enabled wireless networks, as well as traditional tools like telephones, radio, and television broadcasts. Its purpose is to provide access to information and services, enabling efficient content integration, data automation, process management, and real-time accessibility. By leveraging ICT, organizations can establish effective, efficient, accountable, and transparent systems.

ICT Investment In Government Market Trends and Drivers:

The ICT investment in government market is witnessing growth due to increasing business activities. There is a growing demand for improved products and services to address information security vulnerabilities, driven by advancements in cloud technology, information technology (IT), and mobility solutions. Government bodies are adopting ICT investment technologies to deliver high-quality services to organizations, which contributes to market growth. The focus on information and communication strategies, particularly the utilization of the internet of things (IoT) and cloud-based solutions, is also propelling the market. Governments in various countries are increasing their ICT budgets across key areas such as hardware, software, IT services, communication, and consulting, further boosting the global market. Bridging the gap between infrastructures and advanced technologies, as well as the increasing utilization of cloud hosting services, are additional factors expected to drive growth in the ICT investment in government market in the forecasted period.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Solution:

Devices

Software

IT Services

Data Center Systems

Communication Services

Breakup by Technology:

IoT

Big Data

Cloud Computing

Content Management

Security

By Geography:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.)

Avaya Holdings Corp.

Capgemini SE

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Nokia Corporation.

