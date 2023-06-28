In-app Advertising Market: Global Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

In-app advertising is a monetization strategy that allows advertisers to promote their products and services on smartphone applications. It helps publishers keep their content accessible to users and boost downloads while earning easily scalable revenue. It offers advanced location-targeting features that improve consumer engagement and retention. Besides this, in-app advertising is more user-friendly than traditional advertisements and can be customized according to the requirements of the users.

In-app Advertising Market Trends:

The rising traction of digital marketing and the growing sales of smartphones and tablets worldwide are among the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, manufacturers and service providers are introducing products with new video ads to expand their market reach and customer base and produce quality leads. In line with this, the implementation of location-based technology to track customers and advertise personalized content is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the browsing habits of users make it easier for advertisers to target the users, which, in turn, is offering lucrative growth opportunities.

Global In-app Advertising Market Coverage and Segmentation 2023-2028:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Amobee Inc. (Singapore Telecommunications Limited), Apple Inc., BYYD Inc., Chartboost Inc., Facebook Inc., Flurry Inc. (Verizon Media), Google AdMob (Google Inc.), InMobi (InMobi Pte Ltd.), MoPub Inc. (Twitter), One by AOL (AOL), Tapjoy Inc. and Tune Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, advertising type, platform and application.

Breakup by Advertising Type:

Banner Ads

Interstitial Ads

Rich Media Ads

Video Ads

Others

Breakup by Platform:

Android

iOS

Others

Breakup by Application:

Messaging

Entertainment

Gaming

Online Shopping

Payment and Ticketing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

