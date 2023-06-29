In-vehicle AI Robot Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis 2023-2028

The global in-vehicle AI robot market size reached US$ 56.3 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 148.0 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5% during 2023-2028.

In-vehicle AI robot represents an advanced technology that allows an automobile to operate independently without human intervention. It can perform required functions by sensing and responding to external surroundings and conditions through superior and in-built programs. In-vehicle AI robots mainly consist of complex algorithm processors, high-end sensor mechanisms, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), intelligent control techniques, and actuators to gather information and execute tasks and responsive actions, such as steering, braking, and acceleration. As a result, this technology finds extensive utilization in premium, luxury, and compact passenger cars, buses, and coaches across the globe.

In-vehicle AI Robot Market Trends and Drivers:

The elevating requirement for a safe and efficient mode of transportation is among the primary factors driving the in-vehicle AI robot market. Besides this, the emergence of self-driving or driverless automobiles that are integrated with internet connectivity, automatic crash notifications, advanced cameras and sensors, enhanced engine control, etc., is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of in-vehicle AI robots to ensure the self-mobility of non-drivers and individuals with disabilities is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the inflating need for efficient Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) and Radio Detection and Ranging (RADAR) sensing solutions for monitoring and generation of 3D maps of the surroundings is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the introduction of several advanced technologies, including sensor processing, high-definition mapping, adaptive algorithms, improved infrastructure, etc., is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the rising innovations in machine learning (ML), adaptive computing, and vision systems are anticipated to propel the in-vehicle AI robot market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AutoX Inc., MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd.), Motional Inc., Nauto Inc., Predii Inc., Refraction AI Inc., Waymo LLC (Alphabet Inc.) and Zoox Inc. (Amazon.com Inc).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of autonomous level and vehicle category.

Breakup by Autonomous Level:

Level 2 and 3

Level 4 and 5

Breakup by Vehicle Category:

Passenger Cars Compact and Mid-Sized Premium and Luxury SUVs

Commercial Vehicles LCVs HCVs Buses and Coaches



Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

