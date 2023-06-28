India Agritourism Market Size, Growth, Industry Growth, Report 2023-2028

How big is the India Agritourism Market?

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “India Agritourism Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the India agritourism market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9% during 2023-2028.

What is Agritourism?

Agritourism represents a commercial enterprise that combines agricultural activities with tourism for the entertainment and recreation of tourists. It provides an opportunity for agriculture businesses to expand their revenue and market position while creating provisions for direct marketing to customers. Agritourism also offers communities the potential to increase their local tax bases. Additionally, it aids in preserving agricultural lands and allows states to develop business enterprises. Presently, agrotourism is gaining immense traction across the country.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the India Agritourism Industry:

The widespread adoption of this tourism to support the income of the farmers and create novel tourism forms, thereby contributing to the economic, social, and environmental dimensions of sustainability, is primarily augmenting the India agritourism market. Furthermore, the growing popularity of agrotourism, which provides business opportunities for local tourism operators and offers family-oriented recreation surroundings, is also bolstering the market growth.

Apart from this, the escalating demand for agritourism, as it offers numerous farm activities, including fishing, horseback riding, harvest festivals, wildlife photography, wagon or sleigh rides, sheep shearing, cooking classes, guided animal tours, historical re-enactments, etc., at a meager cost is positively influencing the market growth across the country. Moreover, the expanding health-conscious population, which seeks pro-nature ways to escape the stress of hectic lifestyles, is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the launch of several favorable initiatives by the Indian government for promoting and developing the agritourism sector is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the emergence of community-based agrotourism that focuses on sustaining rural livelihoods, protecting traditional agricultural practices, and preserving cultures via sustainable land use planning is expected to drive the India agritourism market in the coming years.

India Agritourism Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market on the basis of tourist type, activity, booking channel and sales channel.

Breakup by Tourist Type:

Domestic

International

Breakup by Activity:

On-farm Sales

Outdoor Recreation

Agritainment

Educational Tourism

Accommodations

Others

Breakup by Booking Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Travel Agents

Direct

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

