India Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Statistical Analysis, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Baby Food and Infant Formula Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India baby food and infant formula market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The India baby food and infant formula market size reached US$ 5.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during 2023-2028.
Report Metric:
|Base Year of Estimation:
|2022
|Historical Data:
|2017-2022
|Future Forecast Period:
|2023-2028
Baby food and infant formula are specially designed products to meet the nutritional needs of infants and young children. Baby food is typically designed for infants aged six months and above, while infant formula is primarily used for newborns up to 6 months who are not exclusively breastfed. Baby food comes in various forms, such as purees, cereals, and snacks, and they are made from various ingredients like fruits, vegetables, grains, and meats. These products are specifically formulated to give infants essential nutrients like protein, iron, calcium, and vitamins for healthy growth and development. On the other hand, infant formula is a manufactured product that attempts to mimic the nutritional composition of breast milk. It typically contains proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, and minerals to support a baby’s growth and development. Infant formula can be made from cow’s milk or other animal sources or plant-based.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The market in India is primarily driven by the increasing population of infants and young children. In line with this, the growth in disposable income and parents’ purchasing power is significantly contributing to product sales across the country. Furthermore, the busy lifestyles of parents are leading to higher demand for convenient and ready-to-eat baby food. Apart from this, the rising population of working females and rapid urbanization are positively influencing the market.
Moreover, the growing awareness of the importance of early nutrition for infants’ proper growth and development is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides, the introduction of new and innovative products in the baby food and infant formula market is catalyzing the market. Additionally, the easy availability of these products and the escalating number of working parents who rely on daycare services for their children’s care and feeding are providing a boost to the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
- Milk Formula
- Dried Baby Food
- Prepared Baby Food
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Pharmacies
- Convenience Stores
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North India
- West and Central India
- South India
- East India
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
TOC for the Report:
- Preface
- Scope and Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Global Market
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Price Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
