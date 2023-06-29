India Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Statistical Analysis, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Baby Food and Infant Formula Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India baby food and infant formula market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India baby food and infant formula market size reached US$ 5.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during 2023-2028.

Report Metric:

Base Year of Estimation: 2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Baby food and infant formula are specially designed products to meet the nutritional needs of infants and young children. Baby food is typically designed for infants aged six months and above, while infant formula is primarily used for newborns up to 6 months who are not exclusively breastfed. Baby food comes in various forms, such as purees, cereals, and snacks, and they are made from various ingredients like fruits, vegetables, grains, and meats. These products are specifically formulated to give infants essential nutrients like protein, iron, calcium, and vitamins for healthy growth and development. On the other hand, infant formula is a manufactured product that attempts to mimic the nutritional composition of breast milk. It typically contains proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, and minerals to support a baby’s growth and development. Infant formula can be made from cow’s milk or other animal sources or plant-based.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The market in India is primarily driven by the increasing population of infants and young children. In line with this, the growth in disposable income and parents’ purchasing power is significantly contributing to product sales across the country. Furthermore, the busy lifestyles of parents are leading to higher demand for convenient and ready-to-eat baby food. Apart from this, the rising population of working females and rapid urbanization are positively influencing the market.

Moreover, the growing awareness of the importance of early nutrition for infants’ proper growth and development is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides, the introduction of new and innovative products in the baby food and infant formula market is catalyzing the market. Additionally, the easy availability of these products and the escalating number of working parents who rely on daycare services for their children’s care and feeding are providing a boost to the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Milk Formula

Dried Baby Food

Prepared Baby Food

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

