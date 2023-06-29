India Bancassurance Market Statistical Analysis, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Bancassurance Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India bancassurance market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India bancassurance market size reached US$ 92.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 140.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during 2023-2028.

Report Metric:

Base Year of Estimation: 2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Bancassurance is an arrangement between an insurance firm and a bank, wherein the bank can earn additional revenue by selling the services of the insurance company. It assists in extending the financial product portfolio of banks, which in turn increases their turnover with little or no capital outlay, further giving a high return on equity. Bancassurance also benefits the insurance firms as it enhances their market reach and expands their consumer base.

India Bancassurance Market Trends:

The growing demand for health insurance, life insurance, retirement product plans, etc., and the expanding geriatric population across the country are among the primary factors driving the India bancassurance market. Apart from this, the rising awareness regarding insurance services, coupled with the implementation of favorable policies by numerous government bodies to popularize wealth management instruments, is also fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the accelerating economic growth and the growing middle-class population are also augmenting the market across the country. Besides this, the emergence of innovative technological advancements to influence consumer behaviors and purchasing patterns is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the escalating trend of corporate consolidation in the banking sector, the increasing number of strategic deals between insurance companies and banks, and the elevating digitalization of the financial services industry are expected to bolster the India bancassurance market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Life Bancassurance

Non-Life Bancassurance

Breakup by Model Type:

Pure Distributor

Exclusive Partnership

Financial Holding

Joint Venture

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

