India Basmati Rice Market Statistical Analysis, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Basmati Rice Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India basmati rice market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India basmati rice market size reached INR 485.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 487.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1% during 2023-2028.

Report Metric:

Base Year of Estimation: 2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Basmati rice refers to long-grained aromatic rice originating in the Indian subcontinent. It is a rice variety that is characterized by a nutty flavor and floral aroma that is available in white and brown variants and is famous in rice pilaf and as a side dish for a curry. It is a rich source of vitamins, fibers, zinc, copper, calcium, magnesium, potassium, and carbohydrates, and contains lower amounts of sodium, which help in improving brain health, easing weight loss, promoting digestion, and regulating blood pressure levels. It is either served plain or with accompaniments and is cooked with spices to prepare savory rice dishes. Some of the commonly available varieties in India include dehraduni basmati, mahi sugandha, taraori basmati, and improved pusa basmati.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-basmati-rice-market/requestsample

India Basmati Rice Market Trends:

The growing preference for long-grain specialty rice variants among the masses is driving the market in India. Moreover, the increasing adoption of basmati rice in the food and beverage sector for the preparation of various traditional Indian cuisines, such as biryani, desserts, and pilafs, is catalyzing the market. Besides, numerous major companies are focussing on introducing new varieties and developing innovative packaging solutions that provide flexibility and convenience to consumers, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the rising initiatives and support by the government to increase production and strengthen rice farming are augmenting the market. Other factors, including changing dietary patterns and inflating disposable income levels of individuals, are also fostering product demand across India.

Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6156&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type of Rice:

Parboiled

Raw

Breakup by Pack Size:

Retail Packaging

Institutional Packaging

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline Stores

Online Stores

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Also, Read the Latest Market Research Report 2023-2028:

https://www.openpr.com/news/2856818/personal-protective-equipment-market-size-2023-hits-us-115-0

https://www.openpr.com/news/2856933/process-analyzer-market-size-2023-hits-us-9-4-billion-by-2028

https://www.openpr.com/news/2856962/tuna-market-size-2023-hits-us-50-2-billion-by-2028-at-cagr

https://www.openpr.com/news/2858186/electric-vehicle-market-size-2023-hits-148-4-million-units

https://www.openpr.com/news/2858231/digital-video-content-market-size-2023-hits-us-355-2-billion

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800