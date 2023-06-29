India Bath Soap Market Statistical Analysis, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Bath Soap Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India bath soap market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India bath soap market size reached US$ 2,885 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4,139 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during 2023-2028.

Report Metric:

Base Year of Estimation: 2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Bath soap is a cleansing product that is widely used to cleanse and remove dirt, sweat, and various microorganisms from the skin. It is manufactured from a combination of fats, oils, and alkali, which is typically sodium hydroxide or lye. It comprises different oils, fragrances, colors, and other added ingredients. Commonly used oils include palm, coconut, and olive oil, while fragrances range from floral, herbal, or citrus to musky and woodsy. Several soaps also contain moisturizing ingredients, such as glycerin, honey, and shea butter. It is widely available in numerous shapes and sizes in the market, from bar soaps to liquid soaps to body washes and is generally suitable for various skin various types, from dry and sensitive to oily skin.

India Bath Soap Market Trends:

The rising preference for maintaining personal hygiene majorly drives the market in India. Along with this, the increasing adoption of bath soaps for safeguarding skin from infections is significantly augmenting the product demand. Due to the growing consumer spending on personal hygiene and grooming products due to the rapidly changing lifestyles is providing a boost to the market. In addition, the rising preference towards value-added products with appealing packaging, gender-specific formulas, and convenience is further stimulating the demand.

Apart from this, the increasing environmental awareness is encouraging manufacturers to develop eco-friendly products with natural and herbal ingredients and biodegradable and refillable packaging, thus acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the implementation of a successful and efficient distribution system, coupled with proactive promotional campaigns to expand product availability, is creating a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Premium Products

Mass Products

Breakup by Form:

Solid Bath Soaps

Liquid Bath Soaps

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

