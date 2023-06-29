India Beer Market Statistical Analysis, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Beer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India beer market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India beer market size reached INR 383.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 622.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2023-2028.

Report Metric:

Base Year of Estimation: 2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Beer is a popular alcoholic beverage made from malted grains, hops, yeast, and water. There are numerous beer styles, ranging from light lagers to dark stouts and porters, each with its unique flavor profile and brewing process. Beer has been around for thousands of years, with evidence of its consumption dating back to ancient civilizations such as the Egyptians and Mesopotamians. It is enjoyed by people worldwide and is often associated with social gatherings and celebrations. In recent years, the craft beer industry in India has grown in popularity, offering a wide variety of unique and creative brews that showcase the artistry and skill of modern-day brewers.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-beer-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The market in India is majorly driven by the increasing popularity of beer among women and millennials. In line with this, the inflating disposable incomes of consumers and changing lifestyles are significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and the growth of a young population are positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the growing acceptance of beer as a social drink is catalyzing the market. Moreover, the expansion of organized retail chains and modern trade outlets is strengthening the market. Besides, the expansion of the tourism industry and the rise of the food and beverage sector is propelling the market. The escalating government initiatives and policies to promote the alcohol industry and the increasing popularity of craft beer and microbreweries are offering numerous opportunities for the market. Additionally, the emerging trend of beer pairing with food and the entry of global beer brands and their marketing strategies are providing a boost to the market.

Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4660&flag=C

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Anheuser-Bush InBev SA NV

Arbor Brewing Company India

B9 Beverages Private Limited

Carlsberg India Private Limited

Devans Modern Breweries Ltd.

Gateway Brewing Company

SOM Distilleries And Breweries Limited

Sona Beverages Private Limited

United Breweries Limited (Heineken N.V.)

White Rhino Brewing Co

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Standard Lager

Premium Lager

Specialty Beer

Others

Breakup by Packaging:

Glass

PET Bottle

Metal Can

Others

Breakup by Production:

Macro-Brewery

Micro-Brewery

Others

Breakup by Alcohol Content:

High

Low

Alcohol-Free

Breakup by Flavor:

Flavored

Unflavored

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

On-Trades

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Also, Read the Latest Market Research Report 2023-2028:

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/627484444/hot-sauce-market-trends-largest-companies-share-size-latest-marketing-strategy-report-2023-28

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/627486466/seaweed-market-report-price-structure-size-volume-value-trends-share-demand-forecast-2023-28

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/627490207/mushroom-market-analysis-price-global-size-share-revenue-sales-structure-demand-report-2023-28

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/627493432/vfx-market-size-share-analysis-top-visual-effects-companies-industry-growth-report-2023-28

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/627494622/kraft-paper-market-demand-price-size-share-trends-growth-business-opportunity-report-2023-28

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800