India Biofertilizer Market Statistical Analysis, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Biofertilizer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India biofertilizer market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India biofertilizer market size reached US$ 111.3 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 221.4 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during 2023-2028.

Base Year of Estimation: 2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Biofertilizer is an organic fertilizer that is manufactured from organic substances, such as plant and animal waste, compost, and other natural sources. It provides essential nutrients to the soil and helps to promote healthy plant growth. It is an integral part of sustainable agriculture and is becoming increasingly popular in the farming community as an alternative to chemical fertilizers. Additionally, it is composed of beneficial microorganisms, including bacteria and fungi, that release nutrients into the soil, helping to improve its fertility. It helps to improve the structure and texture of the soil, making it more conducive to the growth of plants. Besides this, it aids in increasing crop yields by supplying essential nutrients to plants not available in chemical fertilizers.

India Biofertilizer Market Trends:

The escalating demand for sustainable agriculture majorly drives the market in India. Due to the rising demand for organic food products among the masses, as they become more health-conscious, is significantly supporting the market. In line with this, the increasing awareness regarding the benefits is encouraging farmers to adopt biofertilizers is also providing a boost to the sales across the country. Furthermore, the growing utilization of biofertilizers for high-yield farming, as they help to provide essential nutrients to the soil and plants, is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include significant growth in the agriculture industry, rising health consciousness among individuals and favorable government initiatives and the development of fiscal policies.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Nitrogen-Fixing Biofertilizers

Phosphate-Fixing Biofertilizers

Others

Breakup by Crop:

Cereals and Grains

Pulses and Oilseeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Breakup by Microorganism:

Cyanobacter

Rhizobium

Phosphate Solubilizing Bacteria

Azotobacter

Others

Breakup by Mode of Application:

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

