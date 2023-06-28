India Carbon Black Market Size, Price Trends, Top Manufacturers, Report 2023-2028

Carbon Black Industry Outlook India:

India carbon black market size in India reached INR 79.65 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 133.32 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.20% during 2023-2028.

What is Carbon Black?

Carbon black is a type of carbon material that is produced through the controlled combustion or decomposition of hydrocarbons like oil and natural gas at specific pressures and temperatures. This process results in a para crystalline form of carbon. There are different types of carbon black, including furnace black, channel black, thermal black, and acetylene black. These variants primarily consist of pure carbon, with small amounts of sulfur, nitrogen, oxygen, and hydrogen. Carbon black is widely utilized as a reinforcing filler in tires, as a model compound for diesel soot, and as a color pigment in plastics, paints, and inks. It finds applications across various sectors, such as paints, plastics, automotive, inks, coatings, etc.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-carbon-black-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the India Carbon Black Industry?

The expanding automobile industry is among the key factors driving the India carbon black market as the product is extensively used in the sidewalls, inner liners, and treads of tires to enhance their strength and durability. Besides this, the rubber sector is also growing, leading to the rising demand for carbon black in the production of molded and extruded rubber products like air springs, gaskets, hoses, and belts.

Furthermore, there is an elevating need for carbon black in plastic items to provide conductivity and UV protection, which is also propelling the product demand. Furthermore, the expanding paints and coatings industry, where the material is utilized for producing jet black paints and ensuring color stability, thermal stability, and solvent resistance, is expected to fuel the India carbon black market in the coming years.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

Phillips Carbon Black Limited (PCBL)

Birla Carbon India Pvt. Ltd.

Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT)

Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd.

Continental Carbon India Private Limited

Ralson Shine Carbon Ltd.

Epsilon Carbon Private Limited

Cabot Corporation

Selective Minerals and Color Industries Pvt. Ltd.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights:

Furnace Black

Acetylene Black

Channel Black

Others

Grade Wise Application Insights:

Rubber Black Tire Treads Inner Liner and Tubes Conveyor Belts Hoses Others

Specialty Black Plastics Ink and Toners Paint and Coatings Wires and Cables Others



Regional Insights:

South India

West and Central India

North India

East India

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group/mycompany/

Also Read: