India Casein Market: Dairy’s Protein Powerhouse

How Big is the India Casein Market?

The India casein market size reached US$ 108.8 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 159.6 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2023-2028.

Casein is a crucial protein present in mammalian milk, and it is characterized as an amorphous, tasteless, solid substance with a white color. It consists of three distinct polypeptide chains that are connected through noncovalent interactions. The protein can be naturally obtained by allowing milk sugar to ferment, leading to the formation of casein curdles. Alternatively, it can be obtained by precipitating acid casein through the addition of diluted sulfuric or hydrochloric acid. Casein is rich in essential nutrients such as calcium, phosphorus, amino acids, minerals, and carbohydrates. These nutrients contribute to various health benefits, including muscle regeneration, improved digestion, enhanced metabolism, blood pressure control, and increased physical stamina.

Request a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-casein-market/requestsample

India Casein Market Trends and Drivers:

The India casein market is experiencing significant growth driven by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for protein-enriched and concentrated functional food products. As consumers become more health-conscious and aware, there is a growing preference for products that offer nutritional benefits. Casein, being a rich source of protein, is being incorporated into various functional food products to meet this demand.

The use of casein in dietary supplements is also contributing to market growth. Casein is known to have multiple health benefits, including muscle mass improvement, appetite suppression, bone strengthening, fat burning, and weight management. As a result, it is being increasingly utilized in dietary supplements to cater to consumers seeking these specific health benefits.

Furthermore, the utilization of casein in the preparation of various baked goods is positively influencing market growth. Products such as cheese, yogurt, and butter, which contain casein, are being used to create a wide range of baked goods, including pudding frostings, whipped toppings, and cheesecakes. The versatility and functional properties of casein make it a valuable ingredient in these applications, further driving the demand for casein.

The Indian government’s implementation of dairy development schemes, such as the National Project for Cattle and Buffalo Breeding (NPCBB), is also contributing to the market’s growth. These schemes aim to support milk production for the extraction of casein and other dairy products. The government’s initiatives are boosting the availability of raw materials for casein production, thus positively impacting market growth.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4942&flag=C

India Casein Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product type and end use.

Breakup by Product Type:

Rennet Casein

Acid Casein

Breakup by End Use:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Industrial

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Other Reports:

https://marketmirrorwire.blogspot.com/2023/06/smart-shoes-market-is-expected-to-grow.html

https://marketmirrorwire.blogspot.com/2023/06/reverse-logistics-market-share-2023-top.html

https://marketmirrorwire.blogspot.com/2023/06/passive-electronic-components-market.html

https://marketmirrorwire.blogspot.com/2023/06/europe-air-purifier-market-share-is.html

https://marketmirrorwire.blogspot.com/2023/06/luxury-cosmetics-market-growth-2023.html

https://marketmirrorwire.blogspot.com/2023/06/high-performance-computing-market.html

https://marketmirrorwire.blogspot.com/2023/06/japan-dry-eye-syndrome-market-size-us.html

https://marketmirrorwire.blogspot.com/2023/06/india-probiotics-market-growth-rate.html

https://marketmirrorwire.blogspot.com/2023/06/africa-green-cement-market-size-reach.html

https://marketmirrorwire.blogspot.com/2023/06/clinical-trial-management-systems.html