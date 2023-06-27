India Cheese Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

Photo of imarc imarcJune 27, 2023
0
India Cheese Market

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Cheese Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The cheese market size in India reached INR 71.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 262.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 24.06% during 2023-2028.

India Cheese Market Outlook:

Cheese is a dairy product that is derived from milk, usually the milk of a cow, but it can also be made from the milk of other animals, such as goats, sheep, or buffalo. It is produced from various processes, including coagulating the milk, separating the curds from the whey, and then allowing the curds to undergo various stages of fermentation, aging, and processing. It is available in a wide variety of textures, flavors, and forms, ranging from soft and creamy to hard and crumbly. It possesses unique characteristics, determined by factors, such as the type of milk used, the specific bacteria or enzymes added during the cheese-making process, and the length of aging or ripening. As it is a rich source of high-quality protein, essential minerals, such as calcium, phosphorus, and zinc, as well as vitamins like vitamin A, vitamin B12, and riboflavin, the demand for cheese is rising in India.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/cheese-market-in-india/requestsample

Key Players Included in Indian Cheese Market Research Report:

  • GCMMF
  • Parag Milk Foods
  • Britannia
  • Mother Dairy

India Cheese Market Trends:

At present, the growing number of international fast-food chains, along with rising urban lifestyle changes in India, represents one of the key factors offering a favorable market outlook. In addition, the increasing utilization of cheese as an ingredient in homemade delicacies, fusion foods, and fast foods is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors in the country. Besides this, the rising demand for diverse types of cheese like mozzarella, cheddar, and gourmet cheese varieties, such as Camembert and Gouda, is propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, key players in India are focusing on introducing different pack sizes and price points of cheese to cater to the demand of consumers.

Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst athttps://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=772&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

  • Processed Cheese
  • Mozzarella
  • Cheddar
  • Emmental
  • Ricotta
  • Others

Breakup by Format:

  • Slices
  • Diced/Cubes
  • Shredded
  • Blocks
  • Liquid
  • Crème
  • Cheese Spreads

Breakup by Application:

  • Pizzas
  • Burgers
  • Sandwiches
  • Wraps
  • Cakes
  • Others

Breakup by Retail/Institutional:

  • Retail
  • Institutional

Regional Insights:

  • Karnataka
  • Maharashtra
  • Tamil Nadu
  • Delhi
  • Gujarat
  • Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • West Bengal
  • Kerala
  • Haryana
  • Punjab
  • Rajasthan
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Bihar
  • Orissa

TOC for the Indian Cheese Market Research Report:

  • Preface
  • Scope and Methodology
  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Indian Cheese Market
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Price Analysis
  • Competitive Landscape

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact
Company Name: IMARC Group
Contact Person: Elena Anderson
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Phone: +1-631-791-1145
Address:134 N 4th St.
City: Brooklyn
State: NY
Country: United States

Photo of imarc imarcJune 27, 2023
0
Photo of imarc

imarc

Related Articles

GLP-1RA Drugs Market Size Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Global Industry by 2029 by Key Players |  Novo Nordisk , Eli Lilly And Company , AstraZeneca , Merck

June 27, 2023

OTC Topical Drugs Market Research Report 2023-2031 (COVID-19) to Witness Astonishing Growth by Forecast 2023-2033

June 26, 2023

Female Headers Market Demand Analysis To 2029 Lead By- Jaws Co., Ltd, Smolex (Scondar Electronic Co., Ltd)

June 27, 2023

Trichloro Isocyanuric Acid Market Research Report 2023-2031 Market Research Analysis, Characterization And Quantification and top vendors like

June 26, 2023
Back to top button