India Cheese Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Cheese Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The cheese market size in India reached INR 71.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 262.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 24.06% during 2023-2028.

India Cheese Market Outlook:

Cheese is a dairy product that is derived from milk, usually the milk of a cow, but it can also be made from the milk of other animals, such as goats, sheep, or buffalo. It is produced from various processes, including coagulating the milk, separating the curds from the whey, and then allowing the curds to undergo various stages of fermentation, aging, and processing. It is available in a wide variety of textures, flavors, and forms, ranging from soft and creamy to hard and crumbly. It possesses unique characteristics, determined by factors, such as the type of milk used, the specific bacteria or enzymes added during the cheese-making process, and the length of aging or ripening. As it is a rich source of high-quality protein, essential minerals, such as calcium, phosphorus, and zinc, as well as vitamins like vitamin A, vitamin B12, and riboflavin, the demand for cheese is rising in India.

Key Players Included in Indian Cheese Market Research Report:

GCMMF

Parag Milk Foods

Britannia

Mother Dairy

India Cheese Market Trends:

At present, the growing number of international fast-food chains, along with rising urban lifestyle changes in India, represents one of the key factors offering a favorable market outlook. In addition, the increasing utilization of cheese as an ingredient in homemade delicacies, fusion foods, and fast foods is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors in the country. Besides this, the rising demand for diverse types of cheese like mozzarella, cheddar, and gourmet cheese varieties, such as Camembert and Gouda, is propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, key players in India are focusing on introducing different pack sizes and price points of cheese to cater to the demand of consumers.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Processed Cheese

Mozzarella

Cheddar

Emmental

Ricotta

Others

Breakup by Format:

Slices

Diced/Cubes

Shredded

Blocks

Liquid

Crème

Cheese Spreads

Breakup by Application:

Pizzas

Burgers

Sandwiches

Wraps

Cakes

Others

Breakup by Retail/Institutional:

Retail

Institutional

Regional Insights:

Karnataka

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

Delhi

Gujarat

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Kerala

Haryana

Punjab

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Bihar

Orissa

TOC for the Indian Cheese Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Indian Cheese Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

