India Circuit Breaker Market 2023, Outlook, Trends, Share, and Forecast Report By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Circuit Breaker Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The India circuit breaker market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2023-2028.

India Circuit Breaker Market Outlook:

A circuit breaker refers to an electrical device that plays a critical role in protecting electrical circuits and equipment from damage caused by overloads, short circuits, and faults. It is comprised of several components, such as an actuator, contacts, arc extinguishing system, and trip unit. A circuit breaker is widely used in commercial buildings, residential complexes, industrial facilities, electrical installations, machinery, automobiles, electronic devices, and renewable energy systems. It is a cost-effective, versatile, and highly durable product that can detect faults and quickly interrupt the current flow, thus ensuring electrical safety, preventing equipment damage, and minimizing downtime.

India Circuit Breaker Market Trends:

The rapid expansion of the power industry coupled with increasing electricity consumption is one of the primary factors providing a thrust to the market growth in India. Circuit breakers are widely installed to ensure reliable power distribution and protection of various systems in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. Furthermore, the implementation of strict safety regulations by the Government of India (GoI) to mandate product installation to ensure electrical safety in various applications is supporting the market growth.

Apart from this, the rising construction of new buildings, industrial facilities, and power transmission networks, owing to the increasing investments in infrastructural development projects, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the integration of advanced monitoring systems in circuit breakers enhances their functionality, enabling remote operation, real-time monitoring, and predictive maintenance. Other factors, including rapid modernization of existing power systems, increasing investment in the development of advanced products, and widespread product availability in renewable energy generation, are anticipated to drive market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Indoor Circuit Breakers

Outdoor Circuit Breakers

Breakup by Voltage:

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

Breakup by Technology:

Air

Vacuum

Oil

SF6

Breakup by End-Use:

Transmission and Distribution

Renewable

Power Generation

Railways

Breakup by Region:

North India

East India

West and Central India

South India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players.

