India Cloud Kitchen Market Size, Share, Cost Models, Forecast 2023-2028

The latest research study “India Cloud Kitchen Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the India cloud kitchen market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during 2023-2028.

What is Cloud Kitchen?

Cloud kitchen represents cost-effective, centralized, and licensed commercial food production facilities with no dine-in space. They can be broadly categorized into three types, including independent cloud kitchens, commissary or shared kitchens, and kitchen pods. The cloud kitchen models are exclusively designed to prepare optimized menu items for takeout and solely rely on online orders placed through several virtual food aggregators and ordering-enabled mobile apps or websites. They aid enterprises in maintaining food quality, lowering overhead expenditure, accessing user data, and offering additional scalability. Cloud kitchen variants even provide an enhanced delivery experience. Consequently, they are extensively adopted by fast-food chains and local restaurants in India.

India Cloud Kitchen Market Trends and Drivers:

The shifting preferences toward online food delivery services and the increasing penetration of smartphones and high-speed internet connectivity are primarily driving the India cloud kitchen market. Besides this, the elevating awareness about the numerous benefits of this kitchen model, such as higher profit margins and superior flexibility of operating from any location, is also positively influencing the market across the country. Furthermore, the growing implementation of the delivery-only model over the dine-in-business structure among restaurants to serve the customers adequately, on account of the sudden spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent imposition of the nation-wide lockdown is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

In addition to this, the rising integration of kitchen display systems (KDS), point of sale (POS), and inventory management technologies to streamline various kitchen operations, enhance communications, and avoid delays in order-taking procedures is expected to bolster the India cloud kitchen market in the coming years.

India Cloud Kitchen Market Report Scope Report Coverage Details Growth Rate CAGR of 14.9% from 2023 to 2028 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2017-2022 Forecast period 2023-2028

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, product type, nature and region.

Breakup by Type:

Independent Cloud Kitchen

Commissary/Shared Kitchen

Kitchen Pods

Breakup by Product Type:

Burger and Sandwich

Pizza and Pasta

Chicken

Seafood

Mexican and Asian Food

Others

Breakup by Nature:

Franchised

Standalone

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

