India Cold Pressed Oil Market Size, Price Trends, Demand, Report 2023-2028

The cold pressed oil market size in India reached INR 636 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 907 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.80% during 2023-2028.

What is Cold Pressed Oil Market?

Cold pressed oil, alternatively known as cold-drawn oil, represents a purer form of oil that is derived naturally from grinding fruits, vegetables, and seeds, through an ejector at a controlled temperature. They can be of several types, including palm oil, coconut oil, cottonseed oil, peanut oil, olive oil, palm kernel oil, rapeseed oil, soybean oil, etc. These cold pressed oil variants are a rich source of essential antioxidants, fatty acids, oleic acid, and vitamins, which help in mitigating the risk of heart ailments, reducing inflammation, providing constipation relief, moistening the skin, etc. consequently, they find extensive applications across numerous sectors, such as cosmetics and personal care, food, agriculture, etc.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-cold-pressed-oil-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the India Cold Pressed Oil industry?

The growing product demand from the food and beverage (F&B) segment to produce dishes of various cuisines and the shifting preferences toward non-refined oils with zero harmful solvent residues are primarily driving the India cold pressed oil market. In addition to this, the increasing product usage in the cosmetic sector as a natural ingredient to manufacture beauty care products that aid in moisturizing skin and eliminating dandruff from hair is also positively influencing the market growth.

Apart from this, the expanding e-commerce segment and the escalating availability of the product through online retail channels at cost-effective rates are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the inflating investments in research and development (R&D) activities and the rising strategic collaborations among key market players to innovate eco-friendly manufacturing procedures for the oil are expected to propel the India cold pressed oil market in the coming years.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Form Insights:

Core Oils Mustard Oil Groundnut Oil Coconut Oil Sesame Oil Castor Oil Others

Soft Gel Oils Flaxseed Oil Fenugreek Oil Sesame Oil Kalonji Oil Others



Packaging Type Insights:

Bottles

Cans

Pouches

Others

Pack Size Insights:

1 Litre

5 Litres

500 mL

Others

Distribution Channel Insights:

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Others

Regional Insights:

North India Delhi NCR Uttar Pradesh Punjab Rajasthan Haryana

South India Tamil Nadu Karnataka Kerala

West & Central India Maharashtra Gujarat Madhya Pradesh

East India West Bengal Bihar Jharkhand Others



Who are the key players operating in the industry?

Adani Wilmar Ltd.

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Cargill India Pvt. Ltd.

Emami Agrotech Ltd.

Pansari Group

Dabur India Ltd.

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group/mycompany/