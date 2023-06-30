India Commercial Telematics Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Commercial Telematics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, the India commercial telematics market size reached US$ 1,212.0 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3,637.2 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3% during 2023-2028.

Commercial telematics is a technological solution that helps transmit long-distance information to commercial automobiles. It relies on global positioning systems (GPS) and onboard diagnostic systems to record the speed and behavior of vehicles. It also allows the interchange of information between the central authority and the commercial vehicle and alerts the fleet manager in case of any emergency or unauthorized movement. In recent years, commercial telematics has gained traction in India as it monitors the driver behavior, enabling insurance providers to determine the risk and adjust the policy accordingly.

India Commercial Telematics Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the expanding transportation sector and the widespread adoption of smart transportation systems. In addition, various technological advancements, such as the introduction of open-source frameworks and Next-Generation Telematics Protocol (NGTP), a technology-neutral system designed to make technical adjustments in commercial vehicles, represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, several key players are integrating advanced connectivity solutions with the vehicles that offer accurate insights, enhance vehicle efficiency, provide on-road assistance, and improve the driver’s overall experience. This, coupled with the implementation of favorable government policies to mandate commercial vehicle tracking, is creating a favorable market outlook across the country. Moreover, extensive research and development (R&D) activities and the emergence of video-based telematics are also propelling the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the India commercial telematics market on the basis of type, system type, provider type, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Type:

Solution Fleet Tracking and Monitoring Driver Management Insurance Telematics Safety and Compliance V2X Solutions Others

Services Professional Services Managed Services



Breakup by System Type:

Embedded

Tethered

Smartphone Integrated

Breakup by Provider Type:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Government and Utilities

Travel and Tourism

Construction

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

