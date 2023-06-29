India Confectionery Market Statistical Analysis, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Confectionery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India confectionery market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India confectionery market size reached INR 338.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 485.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during 2023-2028.

Report Metric:

Base Year of Estimation: 2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Confectionery refers to a category of food products that are typically sweet and high in sugar, including candies, chocolates, chewing gum, and other sweets. They are often consumed as snacks or treats and are popular worldwide. Confectionery products come in various shapes, sizes, and flavors and are produced by various manufacturers, from small artisanal producers to large multinational corporations. They are widely available in supermarkets, convenience stores, other retail outlets, and online.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-confectionery-market/requestsample

India Confectionery Market Trends:

The market in India is primarily driven by the increasing demand for sweet treats and snacks as a form of indulgence and comfort food. In line with this, the rising popularity of gifting confectionery products for special occasions and holidays is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the wide range of flavors and varieties available to consumers, including traditional and exotic flavors, is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the expansion of the confectionery market and the ability of confectionery products to serve as an affordable and accessible form of luxury are catalyzing product sales across the country. Moreover, the widespread availability of confectionery products through e-commerce and online retailers is propelling the market.

Besides, the rapid innovations and creativity in product development, with many new and unique confectionery products being introduced, are expected to fuel the market growth. Additionally, the high-profit margins in the confectionery industry, which drives manufacturers to develop new products and expand their offerings, are anticipated to bolster the market expansion. Other factors driving the market growth include inflating disposable incomes of the consumers, the versatility of confectionery products for use in a range of events and occasions, the development of sugar-free and reduced-sugar confectionery products, availability of kosher and halal certified confectionery products, the development of premium and high-end confectionery products, and widespread availability of seasonal and limited-edition confectionery products.

Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6142&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Hard-boiled Sweets

Mints

Gums and Jellies

Chocolate

Caramels and Toffees

Medicated Confectionery

Fine Bakery Wares

Others

Breakup by Age Group:

Children

Adult

Geriatric

Breakup by Price Point:

Economy

Mid-range

Luxury

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmaceutical and Drug Stores

Online Stores

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Also, Read the Latest Market Research Report 2023-2028:

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/616743814/air-purifier-market-2023-size-share-growth-cagr-7-9-trends-analysis-segmentation-report-2028

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/616745828/smart-parking-market-analysis-2023-size-us-9-6-billion-share-growth-rate-12-9-top-companies-report-2028

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/616748230/electric-vehicle-ev-market-report-2023-size-148-4-million-units-share-growth-cagr-41-2-outlook-2028

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/617987841/gas-turbine-market-2023-size-worth-us-32-5-billion-by-2028-cagr-of-3-7

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/617988823/multi-factor-authentication-market-2023-worth-us-40-3-billion-by-2028-cagr-of-17-2

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800