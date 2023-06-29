India Crane Market Statistical Analysis, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Crane Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India crane market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India crane market size reached US$ 3.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2023-2028. A crane is a large machine with a long horizontal part used for moving or lifting heavy objects. It is equipped with a hoist rope, wire ropes, chains, and sheaves to raise and lower materials and move them horizontally. It utilizes one or more simple machines to create mechanical advantage and thus move things beyond the normal capability of a person. It is widely used in the transportation industry for loading and unloading freight, in the construction industry for the movement of materials, and in the manufacturing industry for assembling heavy equipment.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The market in India is majorly driven by increasing construction activities. In line with this, evolving designs and the high load-lifting capacity of a crane are anticipated to serve the needs of various sectors, including complex manufacturing, telecommunication worksites, and shipbuilding, significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, heavy investments by governments and private firms in infrastructural activities are positively influencing market expansion. Apart from this, the rising investments in technological developments to establish smart factories for manufacturing are catalyzing the market. Moreover, the emerging trend of crane rental services across the country is propelling the market. Besides, the oil and gas, mining, automotive, and other end-user industries are employing cranes in their transportation process, which, in turn, is favoring the market growth. Additionally, the significant growth in the Indian real estate sector is providing a boost to product demand.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the India crane market report, along with forecasts for growth at the regional level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on product type and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

Mobile Cranes

Marine and Port Cranes

Fixed Cranes

Breakup by Application:

Construction and Infrastructure

Mining

Oil and Gas

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

