India Extruded Snack Food Market Statistical Analysis, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Extruded Snack Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India extruded snack food market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India extruded snack food market size reached US$ 538.0 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,064.0 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2023-2028.

Base Year of Estimation: 2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Extruded snack food is made by forcing a mixture of ingredients, such as cornmeal, rice flour, and potato flakes, through a machine called an extruder. The extruder uses a combination of heat, pressure, and mechanical shearing to form the mixture into a specific shape, such as a puff, ring, or stick. The snacks are typically seasoned with various flavors and baked or fried to give them a crispy texture. Extruded snack food is popular due to its convenience, low cost, and variety of flavors and shapes. They are a staple in many households and are commonly found in vending machines, convenience stores, and supermarkets. Some of the most popular extruded snack foods include potato chips, corn chips, cheese puffs, and pretzels.

India Extruded Snack Food Market Trends:

The market in India is primarily driven by the increasing demand for on-the-go snacks. In line with this, the convenience and portability of extruded snack foods are significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the rising snacking behavior of consumers due to their busy lifestyles is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the widespread availability of the product in vending machines, convenience stores, and supermarkets is catalyzing the market. Moreover, the growing popularity of snacking during sports and entertainment events is propelling the market. Besides, the escalating demand for gluten-free and other specialty snack options is favoring the market. Several key players are focusing on introducing product variants by using alternative ingredients such as whole grains, legumes, and vegetables and reducing artificial flavors and colors. Additionally, the rapid innovations in flavor and product development are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Potato

Corn

Rice

Tapioca

Mixed Grains

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Online Retail

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

