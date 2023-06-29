India Flavors Market Statistical Analysis, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Flavors Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India flavors market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India flavors market size reached INR 3,922 Crore in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 6,435 Crore by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during 2023-2028.

Report Metric:

Base Year of Estimation: 2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Flavors are complex mixtures of chemicals that give food and beverages their characteristic tastes and aromas. They can be natural, artificial, or a combination of both. Natural flavors are produced from plant or animal sources, while artificial flavors are synthesized in a laboratory. They are created by combining chemicals in specific ratios to produce a desired taste or aroma. These chemicals can be derived from natural sources, such as essential oils and extracts, or synthesized using chemical reactions. Some of the most common chemicals used in flavors include esters, aldehydes, ketones, and terpenes. Flavors are used in a wide range of food and beverage products, including soft drinks, snacks, baked goods, and savory foods. They are often used to enhance ingredients’ natural flavors, mask unpleasant tastes or odors, or create new and unique flavors.

India Flavors Market Trends:

The market in India is majorly driven by consumers’ increasing interest in natural flavors. In line with this, the rising consumer demand for natural and clean-label products is significantly contributing to market growth. Furthermore, the growing disposable incomes and changing lifestyles leading to the high consumption of processed foods are positively influencing the market. Apart from this, significant growth in the food and beverage industry and escalating demand for convenience foods are catalyzing product adoption.

Moreover, the increasing demand for functional foods and beverages and the rising popularity of gourmet and specialty foods are favoring the market. Besides, the growing demand for flavors in the pharmaceutical industry and escalating demand for organic and non-GMO flavors are bolstering the market. In addition, the rapid advancements in flavor technology, including encapsulation and delivery systems and extensive usage of flavors in the e-cigarette and vaping industry, are providing a boost to the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Doehler India Pvt.Ltd

Firmenich Aromatics (India) Private Limited

Flavaroma Flavors and Fragrances Private Limited

Givaudan (India) Private Limited (Givaudan SA)

Gupta & Company (P) Limited

International Flavors and Fragrances India Pvt. Ltd

Kerry Ingredients India (P) Ltd

Keva Flavours Pvt. Ltd. (S. H. KELKAR & Co. Ltd.)

MANE Flavor & Fragrance Manufacturer

Oriental Aromatics Limited

Sacheerome Private Limited

Symrise Private Limited (Symrise AG)

Synthite Industries Ltd

Ultra International Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Nature Identical

Artificial

Natural

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Dry

Breakup by Application:

Beverages

Savouries and Snacks

Confectionery Products

Bakery Products

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Others

Breakup by Region:

South India

North India

West and Central India

East India

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

