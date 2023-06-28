India Fresh Cream Market Share, Price Trends, Forecast Report 2023-2028

The India fresh cream market size reached INR 4.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 9.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% during 2023-2028.

What are Fresh Cream?

Fresh cream represents a dairy product that is generally produced by segregating milk fat from whole milk. It is a rich, thick, and indulgent substance that is extensively utilized in a wide array of sweet and savory dishes. Fresh cream is widely used in baking and cooking, as it adds creaminess and flavor to dishes. It has a slightly sweet taste. Fresh cream is generally characterized by distinctive white color, which has a slight yellowish tinge and its velvety smooth texture. It is incorporated and easy to whip into several recipes, thereby making it a versatile ingredient that can be used in savory and sweet dishes. In line with this, fresh cream is a rich source of vitamins A, D, and E, calcium, fat, phosphorus, etc. Consequently, it finds extensive applications as a base for sauces, as a topping for desserts, or as a thickener for soups and stews.

Report Highlights

How big is the India Fresh Cream Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 INR 4.6 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 INR 9.5 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 12.7% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-fresh-cream-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the India Fresh Cream industry?

The escalating demand for convenience food products that require less preparation effort and time is primarily driving the India fresh cream market. Additionally, the growing consumer health consciousness is propelling the adoption of healthier alternatives to conventional high-fat ingredients, which is catalyzing the market growth across the country. Besides this, the widespread adoption of fresh cream as a key ingredient in numerous dishes served in restaurants and hotels is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the wide availability of high-quality raw materials at affordable prices is also bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing utilization of innovative marketing strategies, such as celebrity endorsements, advertisements, and attractive packaging, is anticipated to fuel the India fresh cream market over the forecasted period.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Application:

Commercial

Household

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

Market Breakup by Region:

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

Uttar Pradesh

Gujarat

Karnataka

West Bengal

Rajasthan

Andhra Pradesh Telangana

Madhya Pradesh,

Delhi NCR

Punjab

Haryana

others

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

G.K. Dairy & Milk Products Pvt. Ltd.

GCMMF

Kwality Limited

Milky Mist Dairy Food Private Limited

Parag Milk Foods Limited

Shubham Foods Pvt. Ltd.

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group/mycompany/