India Frozen Dessert Market Segmentation, Top Brands, Sales, Report 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “India Frozen Dessert Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The India frozen dessert market size reached INR 255.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 503.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during 2023-2028.

What is Frozen Dessert?

Frozen desserts are the desserts that are served chilled or frozen, typically with a creamy or icy consistency, either as a revitalizing delight in the scorching summer or as a post-meal treat. An assortment of frosted sweets can be found in the market, including ice cream, sorbets, yogurts, and gelatos. Ice cream, one of the most prevalent frozen desserts, is crafted by combining milk, cream, sugar, and flavorings, such as vanilla, chocolate, or fruit. Conversely, chilled yogurt is a healthier substitute for ice cream, using yogurt instead of cream. Numerous flavors, textures, and ingredients are used to promote frosted sweets.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the India Frozen Dessert industry?

The inflating per capita income levels of individuals and the escalating demand for products from the expanding middle-class consumers are among the key factors driving the India frozen dessert market. Moreover, the rising urbanization rates and the changing dietary habits of consumers are also stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the shifting preferences among the masses towards premium brands and high-quality frozen products and the growing popularity of artisanal and gourmet desserts are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the expanding food service industry and the emerging trend of food tourism are further propelling the market growth across the country. Apart from this, the growing number of modern retail chains and the widespread availability of several frozen desserts through e-commerce platforms are positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, ongoing product innovations, the introduction of unique flavors and combinations, and attractive packaging solutions are also fueling the market growth across the country. In addition to this, the increasing health consciousness among individuals has led to the launch of healthier sweet options, which is anticipated to fuel the India frozen dessert market over the forecasted period.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

Creambell (RJ Corp.)

Gelato Vinto

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Keventer Group

Lazza Ice Cream

Menchie’s India

Vadilal Industries Limited

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights:

confectionaries

candies

ice cream

frozen yogurt

others

Category Insights:

conventional

sugar-free

Distribution Channel Insights:

supermarkets

hypermarkets

convenience stores

café & bakery shops

online

others

Market Breakup by Region:

Tamil Nadu

Uttar Pradesh

Gujarat

Karnataka

West Bengal

Rajasthan

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Madhya Pradesh

Delhi NCR

Punjab

Haryana

others

