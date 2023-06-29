India Hand Sanitizer Market Statistical Analysis, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Hand Sanitizer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India hand sanitizer market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India hand sanitizer market size reached US$ 153.7 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 103.6 Million by 2028.

Hand sanitizer is a liquid or gel formulation that kills germs and bacteria on hands without soap and water. It typically contains alcohol or another disinfectant agent that helps to kill bacteria and viruses on contact. It is commonly used in settings where hand-washing facilities are unavailable, such as hospitals, schools, and public places. Individuals also use it as a convenient way to clean their hands while on the go. Hand sanitizer comes in various forms, including gel, liquid, and foam. Some varieties are scented or include moisturizing agents to prevent skin dryness and irritation. Healthcare professionals recommend using hand sanitizer to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. It is especially important during flu season or outbreaks of contagious illnesses.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-hand-sanitizer-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The market in India is primarily driven by the increasing awareness of the importance of hand hygiene in preventing the spread of infectious diseases. In line with this, the convenience of using hand sanitizer when soap and water are not readily available is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the portable size and ease of use of the product catalyze the market. Apart from this, the rising demand for products that can be used for personal hygiene is positively influencing product sales. Moreover, the growing product adoption in healthcare facilities, schools, and other institutions for staff and visitors is propelling the market. Besides, the availability of different formulations, such as scented or moisturizing varieties, to suit individual preferences and needs is favoring the market. Additionally, the escalating concern over germs and bacteria in public spaces is leading to a higher demand for the product. The introduction of new and innovative products, such as touchless dispensers, that make hand sanitizer more accessible and user-friendly is expected to provide a boost to the market.

Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2180&flag=C

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ITC Limited

Dabur India Limited

Hindustan Unilever Limited

The Himalaya Drug Company

Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Herbal Strategi

Zoic Cosmetic

Cossmic India Pvt. Ltd.

Zodhita Pvt. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type

Alcohol- Based

Non-Alcoholic

Breakup by Ingredient:

Natural

Organic

Synthetic

Breakup by Product Form:

Gel

Liquid

Foam

Spray

Others

Breakup by Pack Size:

Small

Medium

Large

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Hospitals

Households

Restaurants and Hotels

Others

Breakup by Region:

West India

South India

North India

East India

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Also, Read the Latest Market Research Report 2023-2028:

https://www.openpr.com/news/2972170/kraft-paper-market-estimated-to-exceed-us-23-6-billion-globally

https://www.openpr.com/news/2972223/social-commerce-market-estimated-to-exceed-us-3-652-billion

https://www.openpr.com/news/2972235/pea-protein-market-estimated-to-exceed-us-2-063-1-million

https://www.openpr.com/news/2972248/tissue-paper-market-estimated-to-exceed-us-98-5-billion

https://www.openpr.com/news/2972279/smoothies-market-estimated-to-exceed-us-21-1-billion-globally

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800