India Higher Education Market Statistical Analysis, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Higher Education Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India higher education market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India higher education market size reached INR 4.9 Trillion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 8.6 Trillion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during 2023-2028.

Report Metric:

Base Year of Estimation: 2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Higher education refers to the final stage of formal learning that is pursued after the completion of secondary education. It consists of post-secondary education, training, and research guidance that is delivered at various educational institutes, such as universities, academies, colleges, seminaries, and institutes of technology. It is offered through certain college-level institutions, including vocational and trade schools, and career colleges awarding degrees that provide preparation. It comprises various domains, such as law, theology, medicine, business, music, and art, and also includes research, teaching, and social services activities. The demand for higher education is rising for personal development, career specialization, and preparation, improving self-esteem and confidence, identifying new skills, and developing critical thinking.

India Higher Education Market Trends:

The increasing number of student enrolments is driving the higher education market in India. Moreover, the introduction of numerous e-learning solutions and open online courses (MOOCs) is catalyzing the market. In line with this, various colleges and universities are adopting technological transformation methods to deliver campus experiences to enhance student success, improve outcomes, and drive innovations, which is providing a thrust to the demand for higher education across the country. Furthermore, the easy availability of high-speed internet connectivity and the growing usage of personal computing devices are acting as other growth-inducing factors. The market is further driven by other factors, including the continual developments in the education sector, and increasing demand for employees with higher education degrees that can help them to adapt to a rapidly changing business environment.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Deemed-To-Be-Universities

Central Universities

State Universities

State Private Universities

Autonomous Colleges

Institutes of National Importance

Others

Breakup by Affiliation:

University/University Level Institutions

Colleges/Institutions – Affiliated/Recognized with University

Standalone Institutions – not Affiliated/Recognized with University

Others

Breakup by Courses Offered:

Graduate

Post-Graduate

Diploma

Certifications

PhD

Others

Breakup by Mode of Education:

Regular

Part-Time

Distance

Others

Breakup by Gender:

Male

Female

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

