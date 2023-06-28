India Incense Sticks Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

The latest research study “India Incense Sticks Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the India incense sticks (agarbatti & dhoop) market Outlook is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.8% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

India Incense Sticks Industry Definition and Application:

Incense sticks, also called agarbatti or dhoop, are thin sticks covered with a dry and thick fragrant paste, which is burnt to produce a fragrant aroma. They comprise diethyl phthalate, herbal powders, essential oils, and adhesive materials. They are also utilized in aromatherapy, wherein the fragrant smoke from incense sticks is inhaled or used to set a perfect mood for relaxing and meditation. Incense sticks are used as an alternative to room fresheners since they deliver long-lasting and relaxing fragrances in a short period of time. They are inexpensive, environmentally beneficial, and produce less waste that contributes to landfills.

They also stimulate creativity and help to focus by clearing and relaxing the mind from negative thoughts and worries. Incense sticks find extensive applications to create a peaceful and soothing environment and counteract odors. They are available in various soothing fragrances, such as jasmine, sandalwood, orange, lavender, lemon, rose, frankincense, myrrh, patchouli, and lemongrass, which are extracted from resins, barks, seeds, roots, and flowers. They offer a positive influence on the mind, reduce stress and anxiety, and help to fall asleep quickly.

List of Major Key Players:

Aswathiah & BrosHari Darshan Sevashram Private LimitedHem Corporation Private LimitedITC Limited, Moksh Agarbattis CompanyMysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH)Ranga Rao & Sons Private LimitedPatanjali Ayurved Limited (925PAL24)Shree Kalpana Perfumery Works Private Limited

India Incense Sticks Market Trends:

The rising demand for incense sticks or agarbatti to create a suitable environment for religious rituals in various shrines represents one of the primary factors influencing the agarbatti market in India. Besides this, the increasing construction of temples in the country, along with the growing number of tourists visiting India, is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, the Government of India is undertaking initiatives to support agarbatti manufacturing and empower local artisans, generate employment, and increase production, which is propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of aromatherapy to relax the mind and body is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

Additionally, there is a rise in the demand for incense sticks to create a soothing environment for yoga and meditation to reduce stress and anxiety. This, coupled with the increasing utilization of incense sticks to cleanse the aura of spaces and repel negative vibes, is strengthening the growth of the incense sticks market in India. Moreover, key market players are developing incense sticks with innovative fragrances, eye-catching packages and sustainable ingredients, which is offering a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, the increasing number of brands selling incense sticks with scents of organic flowers and authentic sandalwood is supporting the growth of the agarbatti market size in India.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

Agarbatti

Dhoop

Breakup by Demographics:

Urban

Rural

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

Departmental Stores

Specialized Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

South India

East India

West India

