India Isabgol (Psyllium Husk) Market Statistical Analysis, Share, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Isabgol (Psyllium Husk) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India Isabgol (psyllium husk) market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India Isabgol (psyllium husk) market size reached INR 372.1 Crore in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 603.7 Crore by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during 2023-2028.

Report Metric:

Base Year of Estimation: 2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Isabgol, also known as psyllium husk, is a soluble fiber obtained from the seeds of the Plantago ovata plant. The seeds are processed to remove the outer husk, leaving behind the white, fibrous material that is isabgol. It is widely used as a laxative to treat digestive issues such as constipation, diarrhea, and irritable bowel syndrome. It works by absorbing water in the digestive tract, forming a gel-like substance that assists in softening stools and easing bowel movements. It also helps to regulate bowel movements and reduce inflammation in the gut. In addition to its digestive benefits, isabgol has also been shown to have potential health benefits for conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes. It also has a role in weight management, as it can reduce appetite and improve satiety. It can be taken as a supplement in various forms, such as capsules or powder, or as an ingredient in some foods and beverages.

India Isabgol (Psyllium Husk) Market Trends:

The market in India is majorly driven by the increasing awareness of the health benefits of isabgol. In line with this, the rising prevalence of digestive disorders, like constipation and irritable bowel syndrome, is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for natural remedies and supplements, the rapidly aging population, and the associated increase in digestive issues are positively influencing the market.

Apart from this, the high incidence of obesity and related health concerns is catalyzing the market. Moreover, the escalating consumer interest in natural and plant-based products is propelling the market. Besides, the increasing demand for functional foods and beverages and the expansion of the dietary supplements market are favoring the market. Additionally, the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and high cholesterol and widespread product utilization in the pharmaceutical industry is providing a boost to the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Baidyanath

Dabur India Limited

Giriraj Enterprises

Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceutical Limited

Organic India

Patanjali

Satnam Psyllium Industries

The Sidhpur Sat-Isabgol Factory

Unjha Formulations Ltd.

Vraj Psyllium

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Conventional

Organic

Breakup by Form:

Whole

Powder

Dust

Breakup by Pack:

Box

Others

Breakup by Pack size:

50gm

100gm

200gm

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

East India West Bengal Bihar Orissa Jharkhand Others

North India Uttar Pradesh Rajasthan Delhi NCR Punjab Haryana Others

West & Central India Maharashtra Madhya Pradesh Gujrat Others

South India Tamil Nadu Karnataka Andhra Pradesh Others



Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

