India Kraft Paper Market Statistical Analysis, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Kraft Paper Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India kraft paper market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India kraft paper market size reached 9.4 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 15.6 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during 2023-2028.

Report Metric:

Base Year of Estimation: 2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Kraft paper is a form of paperboard that is manufactured from either recycled materials or wood pulp. It is brown or tan in color and has a slightly rough texture board. It has high strength, durability, and thickness and is lightweight that is highly customizable, with options for coating, printing, and lamination to enhance its performance and appearance. It has numerous applications in shipping, bookbinding, floor protection, food service, and recycling. Additionally, it is used for various packaging purposes, such as envelopes, sacks, bags, composite cans, cartons, and pouches. Some commonly available kraft paper include white, colored, or bleached, black, natural recycled, and printed kraft paper. Currently, kraft paper is gaining significant traction in the e-commerce sector, where it is widely used for shipping and packaging products.

India Kraft Paper Market Trends:

The rising preference for sustainable packaging materials among consumers is driving the market in India. This can be attributed to the increasing awareness regarding the detrimental impact of plastic and other non-biodegradable variants among the masses. Moreover, the wide adoption of kraft paper in industrial and construction applications, such as building insulation, flooring underlayment, and roofing materials, is impacting the market favorably. Furthermore, several major companies are heavily investing in the manufacturing of enhanced quality kraft paper that is stronger, lighter, and more durable, contributing to the demand. Besides, the government of India is implementing regulations and policies to promote the use of eco-friendly packaging material, which is creating a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Unbleached

Bleached

Wrapping and Packaging

Sack Kraft Paper

Others

Breakup by Packaging:

Corrugated Box

Grocery Bags

Industrial Bags

Wraps

Pouches

Others

Breakup by Application:

Foods and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Building and Construction

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

