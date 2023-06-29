India Milkshake Market Statistical Analysis, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Milkshake Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the Indian milkshake market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The Indian milkshake market size reached INR 5.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 16.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1% during 2023-2028.

Report Metric:

Base Year of Estimation: 2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

A milkshake is a sweet, creamy beverage made from milk, ice cream, and flavorings like chocolate, strawberry, or vanilla. It is typically served cold and enjoyed as a dessert or a treat. It can be made at home using a blender or purchased from restaurants, ice cream parlors, or fast food chains. Many variations of milkshakes are available, with different flavors, toppings, and mix-ins. While milkshake is associated with indulgence and treat foods, they can also be made with healthier ingredients like low-fat milk, frozen yogurt, or fresh fruit. Some restaurants and food chains in India have even introduced milkshakes made with non-dairy milk alternatives like soy or almond milk to cater to those with dietary restrictions or preferences.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-milkshake-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The market in India is majorly driven by the increasing popularity of sweet and indulgent desserts and treats. In line with this, expanding the food and beverage industry with new and innovative milkshake flavors and options is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, consumers’ rising disposable income and willingness to spend on luxury food and beverages are positively influencing product demand. Apart from this, the growth of social media and influencer culture leading to high consumption and sharing of visually appealing food and drinks like milkshakes is catalyzing the market.

Moreover, the escalating demand for cold and refreshing drinks is propelling the market. Besides, the easy availability of milkshakes at fast-food chains, cafes, restaurants, and ice cream parlors across the country is favoring the market. Additionally, the emergence of healthier milkshake options with low-fat milk, non-dairy milk alternatives, and fresh fruit ingredients is providing a boost to the market.

Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1383&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

CavinKare

Mother Dairy

GCMMF

KMF

Hershey

Breakup by Flavour:

Vanilla

Strawberry

Chocolate

Banana

Others

Breakup by Packaging:

Bottles

Pouches

Cartons

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarket and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Milk Parlours

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by State:

Karnataka

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

Delhi

Gujarat

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Kerala

Haryana

Punjab

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Bihar

Orissa

Others

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Also, Read the Latest Market Research Report 2023-2028:

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/641129632/halal-food-market-to-reach-us-4-177-3-billion-during-2023-2028-growth-rate-cagr-of-10-8

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/641130612/hard-seltzer-market-to-reach-us-13-5-billion-during-2023-2028-growth-rate-cagr-of-13-46

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/641131936/fruit-beer-market-price-size-share-consumption-sales-top-brands-and-report-2023-2028

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/641699543/india-social-commerce-market-to-hit-us-18-2-billion-cagr-of-32-7-during-2023-2028

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/641700128/india-kraft-paper-market-to-hit-15-6-million-tons-cagr-of-8-9-during-2023-2028

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800