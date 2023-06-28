India Non-dairy Creamer Market Outlook, Report 2023-2028

The India non-dairy creamer market size reached INR 3.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 5.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during 2023-2028.

Report Highlights

How big is the India Non-dairy Creamer Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 3.2 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 INR 5.3 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 8.2% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is Non-dairy Creamer?

Non-dairy creamers refer to an alternative to traditional creamers, such as double cream. They consist of corn syrup, vegetable oil, sodium caseinate, sugars, and flavorings and are available in liquid or powder form. Non-dairy creamers also consist of whey and casein to achieve a white color. They fulfill the processing demands for different culinary applications, owing to numerous qualities, including high water solubility, emulsification function, and foaming ability. These creamers contribute to the smoothness and creamy bubbles of the milk tea while enhancing its bitterness and the color of millet flour and sugar gruel.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the industry?

The escalating demand for healthy products among consumers, on account of the increasing concerns about the harmful impacts of the sedentary lifestyle, is among the key elements stimulating the India non-dairy creamer market. Moreover, the rising need for the item, as it has several macro and micronutrients, is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the growing usage of non-dairy creamers in preparing various dishes, such as bread soup premixes, batter, cake gravies, pasta, seasonings, condiment sauces, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the wide availability of the product through online and offline distribution channels and the increasing online shopping activities are further fueling the market growth across the country. Apart from this, the growing adoption of veganism, owing to rising lifestyle ailments and the changing perception towards sustainability among the masses, is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the increasing consumption of the item by lactose-intolerant patients is anticipated to fuel the India non-dairy creamer market over the forecasted period.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Origin Insights:

Almond

Coconut

Soy

Others

Type Insights:

Low fat NDC

Medium fat NDC

High fat NDC

Form Insights:

Powdered

Liquid

Nature Insights:

Organic

Conventional

Distribution Channel Insights:

Direct

Indirect (hypermarket/supermarkets, online stores, departmental stores and others).

End Use Insights:

HoReCa/Foodservices

Food and Beverage Processing

Household/Retail

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Amrut International

Drytech Processes (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Insta Foods

Krishna Food India

Pruthvi’s Foods Private Limited

Venkatesh Natural Extract Pvt. Ltd.

Vinayak Ingredients (INDIA) Pvt. Ltd.

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

