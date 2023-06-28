India Packaged Atta (Wheat Flour) Market Demand, Sales Analysis, Price Trends, Report 2023-2028

How Big is The India Packaged Atta (Wheat Flour) Industry?

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “India Packaged Atta Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The India packaged atta market size reached INR 63.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 154.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during 2023-2028.

What is India Packaged Atta (Wheat Flour)?

Packaged atta is a finely ground commercial wheat flour with a uniform texture that is generally packed and sold in sealed bags or containers for consumer use. It assists in extending the shelf life by protecting it from moisture and external contaminants and offers convenience for storage and handling. Packaged atta brands generally provide flour enriched with nutrients, such as folic acid and iron, while ensuring consistent quality and texture for optimal baking and cooking outcomes. They also offer nutritional information on their packaging, thereby allowing consumers to make informed choices based on their dietary needs. Packaged atta is extensively utilized in the formulation of numerous wheat-based products, such as bread, chapatis, pastries, etc.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the India Packaged Atta (Wheat Flour) industry?

The rising need for convenience and eliminating manual grinding and sifting of wheat grains is primarily driving the India packaged atta market. Additionally, the escalating demand for convenience food products, on account of the changing lifestyles of individuals, is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the growing consumer awareness towards adulteration and contamination in unbranded or unregulated atta is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the implementation of stringent rules by government bodies in India that mandate the use of rigorous quality control processes during production and packaging, as they are a safer and more reliable option, is augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, packaged atta is commonly accessible via supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online grocery platforms, which is also stimulating the market growth across the country. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of staples with a longer shelf life to facilitate reduced food spoilage and wastage is anticipated to fuel the India packaged atta market over the forecasted period.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

Adani Wilmer Ltd

Ahaar Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd

Anand Milk Union Ltd (AMUL)

Cargill India Pvt. Ltd.

Delhi Flour Mills Co Ltd

General Mills, Inc.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

ITC Ltd

J.J. Foods Private Limited

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Limited

Parakh Agro Industries Ltd.

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights:

Whole Wheat

Multigrain

Pack Type Insights:

Pouches

Woven Bags

Pack Size Insights:

10 KG

5 KG

1 KG

Others

Distribution Channel Insights:

General Trade Convenience Stores Kirana Stores

Modern Trade Supermarkets Hypermarkets Specialty Stores

Online and E-Commerce

State Insights:

Maharashtra

Andhra Pradesh

Goa

Others

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

