India Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2023, Growth Rate, Share and Forecast Report By 2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “India Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The India pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during 2023-2028.

India Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Overview:

Significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market in India. In line with this, the increasing population, rising healthcare needs, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases are favoring the market growth. Additionally, the growing research and development (R&D) activities to discover and develop new drugs, formulations, and therapies are acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, the introduction of smart packaging solutions, such as RFID tracking, temperature monitoring, and serialization, to enhance supply chain visibility, traceability, and product authentication are providing an impetus to the market growth. Besides this, the increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions that are manufactured using recyclable materials due to the rising environmental consciousness is propelling the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of various government initiatives to promote the pharmaceutical industry, rapid technological advancements, and Increasing healthcare expenditure, are supporting the market growth.

India Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Growth:

The increasing complexity of pharmaceutical packaging requirements, including serialization, anti-counterfeiting measures, and patient compliance packaging, are providing an impetus to market growth. Moreover, the significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry due rising prevalence of chronic conditions, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing demand for affordable medicines is positively influencing the market growth.

Additionally, the recent advancements in packaging technologies, such as blister packaging, tamper-evident packaging, and smart packaging solutions, are contributing to market growth. Besides this, the growing emphasis on sustainability and environmentally friendly packaging practices has prompted contract packaging providers to prioritize eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Furthermore, the rising awareness regarding various benefits of contract packaging, such as cost-effectiveness, faster production, lower operational expenditure, and increased freedom to focus on innovation, is supporting market growth. Other factors, including growing demand for generic drugs, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and implementation of favorable policies by the Government of India (GoI), are anticipated to drive market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Material Type:

Plastic

Glass

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Bottles

Vials and Ampoules

Syringes

Tubes

Caps and Closures

Pouches

Labels

Others

Breakup by End User:

Pharma Manufacturing

Contract Packaging

Retail Pharmacy

Institutional Pharmacy

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

