India Pub, Bar, Café and Lounge (PBCL) Market Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Pub, Bar, Café and Lounge (PBCL) Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the India pub, bar, café and lounge (PBCL) market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.3% during 2023-2028.

Report Metric

Historical: 2017-2022

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Year: 2023-2028

India Pub, Bar, Café and Lounge (PBCL) Market Industry Definition and Application:

Pub, bar, cafe, and lounge (PBCL) refers to independently or commercial owned spaces that can sell alcohol and other food items. In line with this, it usually comprises tables, chairs, entertainment activities, such as pool darts and television, etc., for broadcasting sporting events. In India, pub, bar, cafe, and lounge is a major element of the food and beverage (F&B) sector, which is segmented into the standalone and chain markets. It is gaining extensive traction as a place of socializing and get-togethers and providing a unique ambiance.

India Pub, Bar, Café and Lounge (PBCL) Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing disposable income levels of individuals are among the primary factors stimulating the India pub, bar, cafe and lounge (PBCL) market. Furthermore, the expanding working population who are indulging in leisure activities has increased the nightlife and mid-week party trends, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of alcoholic beverages for socializing among numerous age groups is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the escalating demand for malls and day-out centers in small cities for getaways is also propelling the market growth across the country. Besides this, the increasing penetration of domestic and international players and the inflating popularity of rejuvenating and recreational drinks are further augmenting the market growth. Additionally, several brands offering services to consumers at reasonable prices to strengthen their businesses, and the rising number of breweries and wineries are expected to fuel the India pub, bar, cafe and lounge (PBCL) market over the forecasted period.

India Pub, Bar, Café and Lounge (PBCL) Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on outlet type, by ownership, pricing and region.

Market Breakup by Outlet Type

Pub

Bar

café

Lounge

Market Breakup by Ownership

Chain Market

Standalone Market

Market Breakup by Pricing

High-End

Economy

Market Breakup by Region

North India

East India

West and Central India

South India

Who are the India Pub, Bar, Café and Lounge (PBCL) Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.

Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., Olive Bar and Kitchen Pvt. Ltd., Massive Restaurant Pvt. Ltd., JSM Corporation Pvt. Ltd., BTB Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Foodlink Restaurants India Pvt. Ltd., deGustibus Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., Bistro Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., Big Chill Café, Azure Hospitality Pvt. Ltd, etc.

